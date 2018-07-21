Over a third of Israelis fast on Tisha B'av, poll finds

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

More than a third of Jewish Israelis, some 36 percent, say that when they visit they fast for the entire day on Tisha B’Av which commemorates the destruction of the two temples in Jerusalem and the other tragedies of Jewish history.



In addition, approximately 4% of Israeli Jews, some 250,000 people say they visit the Western Wall, one of the remnant of the Second Temple on Tisha B’Av, a fitting activity for the day on which Jewish tradition says both the First and Second Temples were destroyed by the Babylonians and Romans respectively.





It is unclear if this figure is truly represented in the numbers of people actually visiting the Western Wall on Tisha B’Av however.The findings come from a new study by Professor Camil Fuchs for the Jewish People Policy Institute and was published ahead of Tisha B’Av which falls on Saturday night and Sunday.Three thousand Israeli Jews were surveyed for the poll, which also deals with other matters of religion, and has a margin of error of 1.8%Along with the 36% of Israeli Jews who fast the entire day, 6% fast for part of the day, and 2% avoid food but drink.Of those who who visit the Western Wall, the vast majority are national-religious or Haredi. Approximately 9% of Religious and Haredi Jews and 3% of those defining themselves as religiously traditional say they visit the site on the fast day.The percentage of secular Jews who visit the Western Wall on Tisha B`Av is practically zero, and the day is much less part of the mainstream consciousness than for instance Yom Kippur on which 97% of traditional Jews say they fast.Indeed, the majority of Israelis do not see any special significance in Tisha B’Av at all. Fifty-five percent of Israeli Jews claim that as far as they are concerned, Tisha B’av is just a regular day. For other national days of mourning like Yom HaShoah or Yom Hazikaron, only a small percentage of Jews (9 and 5 percent respectively, most of them Haredi) claim they are just regular days.The JPPI study also looked at other aspects of Jewish practice and the extent to which they are observed.Some 22% of those polled fast on the Fast of Esther and the Fast of Gedalia, 24% on the Fast of Tevet, and 67% on Yom Kippur.And 5% participate in the priestly blessing on Succot and Passover.In total, the survey found that 31% of Israeli Jews defined themselves as national-religious, across the spectrum of that community, or haredi.