New research suggests that Polish diplomats who worked during the Second World War to rescue Jews from Nazi-occupied Europe attempted to save several thousand Jewish people through their efforts. The so-called "Bernese group" of six Polish diplomats working out of the Swiss capital Bern sought to provide Jews in Poland with forged South American passports, mostly from Paraguay. Holders of which were in some cases allowed to live outside the Jewish ghettos or were sent to internment camps instead of the Nazi death camps. Until recently it was thought that the group helped save several hundred Jews, but research conducted by the Pilecki Institute, together with the Jewish Historical Institute of Warsaw, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Museum and the Polish Institute of National Remembrance suggest that the Bernese group produced many thousands of forged passports which may have helped save 2,000-3,000 Jews. According to Dr. Jakub Kumoch, Polish ambassador to Switzerland and the editor of the new study, between 26% and 46% of the 3,253 Jews who received the Polish-forged documents are confirmed to have survived the Holocaust. “We estimate that the Ładoś group contributed to the rescue of between 2,000 and 3,000 people,” Kumoch said. The Bernese group is alternatively known as the Ładoś group, named after the then-Polish Ambassador to Switzerland Aleksander Ładoś, who served in Switzerland between 1940–45 and oversaw the passport forgery efforts.Kumoch added that thousands more Jews are believed to have benefited from the passport forger efforts, although their names remain undocumented.According to Holocaust historian and the director of the Simon Weisenthal Center in Israel Efraim Zuroff, the initiative to provide Polish Jews with fake South American passports came largely from Juliusz Kühl, a Polish Jewish diplomat in the Swiss capital Bern, together with Chaim Yisroel Eiss of the Agudat Yisrael organization who lived in Zurich and Abraham Silberschein.Another Polish diplomat in Bern, Konstanty Rokicki, was responsible for obtaining the blank South American passports and filling them out, while Ładoś, together with Stefan Ryniewicz, another Polish diplomat, gave the scheme diplomatic cover.Silberschein and Eiss dealt with smuggling the passports into Nazi-occupied Poland and into the ghettos where their recipients were held. The Ładoś group assisted Jews from all over Europe, though the majority of the passports identified and documented in the research were used by Jews in occupied Poland, the Netherlands, and to some extent, Germany, according to Monika Maniewska, a Pilecki Institute archivist and co-author of The Ładoś List study. According to the new study, the Polish government in exile gave its full support to the operation, pressuring Latin American states to recognize the forged documents for humanitarian reasons.The initiative was ended in 1943 however when the Swiss authorities became suspicious and demanded that it be shut down.The list of Jews who were saved by the Ładoś Group includes several fighters of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, including Zivia Lubetkin and Yitzchak Zuckerman, as well as leaders of the Jewish resistance from Slovakia, France, and Italy. Among the thousands of survivors were also Mirjam Finkelstein, mother of British politician and associate editor of The Times, Lord Daniel Finkelstein as well as the best friend of Anne Frank, Hannah “Hanneli” Goslar.The English version of The Ładoś List publication was scheduled to be presented under the patronage of the World Jewish Congress on Thursday 27 February, at the Hebrew Union College – Jewish Institute of Religion in New York City.