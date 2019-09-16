Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump submits Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act report

This is the first congressional report mandated under the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act since it was signed into law in January 2019.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
September 16, 2019 03:54
Elie Wiesel participates in a discussion on Capitol Hill in Washington, on March 2, 2015

Elie Wiesel participates in a discussion on Capitol Hill in Washington, on March 2, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/GARY CAMERON)

President Donald Trump submitted the first congressional report mandated under the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act.

The report was submitted to Congress on Thursday.

The report provides an overview of the United States government’s current and planned efforts to prevent, mitigate, and respond to mass atrocities globally, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. “Specifically, the report highlights how the Department of State uses foreign assistance, diplomatic advocacy, and multilateral engagement, as well as training for our diplomats,” the statement said.

The report marks the launch of the Atrocity Early Warning Task Force, an interagency mechanism led by the White House. The task force will meet regularly, according to a senior Trump administration official, and not just be activated during times of emergency.

The Wiesel Act was signed into law in January 2019, after receiving bipartisan support in both houses of Congress.

It requires the executive branch to report annually to Congress on identifying early warnings of genocide, training U.S. officials in identifying potential areas where genocide may occur and how any administration is mitigating genocide through U.S. mediation, among other means.


Related Content

Angela Merkel
September 16, 2019
Merkel caused ‘massive security risk’ with 300,000 unidentified migrants

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut