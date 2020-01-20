The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
US elections for 38th World Zionist Congress set to start Tuesday

These venerable Zionist organizations have significant resources at their disposal, and these elections give Diaspora Jews a say in how they are used.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 20, 2020 19:52
The Opening of the 26th World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem in 1964. (photo credit: MOSHE PRIDAN / GPO)
The Opening of the 26th World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem in 1964.
(photo credit: MOSHE PRIDAN / GPO)
In what have been termed the most influential Zionist elections outside of those for the Knesset of the State of Israel, American Jews will begin voting on Tuesday in elections for the 38th World Zionist Congress.
The WZC is a body of 500 delegates from Israel and around the Jewish world elected every five years, and its composition is a key factor in deciding the leadership of the so called-national institutions: the World Zionist Organization, the Jewish Agency for Israel, the Jewish National Fund and Keren Hayesod – United Israel Appeal.
These venerable Zionist organizations have significant resources at their disposal, which are used in plethora of projects in Israel and in the Diaspora.
The elections to the WZC therefore give Diaspora Jews a say in the use and disbursement of these funds and a way to exert an influence on what happens in Israel in a practical manner, in the most direct way possible for anyone who is not a citizen of the Jewish state.
The figure of some $1 billion dollars is frequently floated as the approximate combined budget of all four institutions, although the degree of control any one faction has over this money is overstated, and the budgets of these organizations also include substantial amounts of non-discretionary spending.
How are delegates selected?
The Jewish community in Israel is allocated 38% of the delegates, numbering 199 in total who are selected in accordance with the size of the Zionist parties in the Knesset.
Voting is performed online and starts on Tuesday.
Delegates from the Jewish world make up 33% of the total, or 173 seats in the Congress. Theoretically elections can be held for those delegates but due to the relatively small size of the Jewish communities in the different countries with representation, the various Jewish communities and factions usually agree on a list of delegates to be appointed.
The US Jewish community has 29% of the delegates giving it overall 152 delegates, and they are selected through an electoral process whereby any Jewish American, or US permanent resident, over 18 who does not vote in the Israeli elections and affirms a commitment to the principles of Zionism can vote for a fee of $7.50, or $5.00 for those under 25.
So what’s at stake?
The four national institutions have large budgets which go towards funding wide-ranging programs, such as KKL-JNF’s initiate to boost employment and support communities in the Negev and Galilee region; supporting pre-military academies like as Keren Hayesod – United Israel Appeal does; or funding young Israeli emissaries to the Diaspora to help bolster the Jewish identity of Diaspora youth, as the Jewish Agency does.
Funds from these institutions have also ended up in more controversial projects, such as the NIS 100 million ($29m.) that KKL-JNF allocated in its 2018 budget to buy land in the West Bank for settlements.
This has become a particularly hot-button issue and a point of consternation for the left-leaning delegates in the WZC, including the US Reform Movement and its WZC partners in Israel Meretz and Labor.
This bloc in the congress had current KKL-JNF chairman Danny Atar, a Labor Party politician, elected to his position after the 2015 WZC elections, but the settlement funding issue has caused such anger that it is now very likely he will be replaced after the Congress convenes in October.
In general, the different factions in the WZC, through their power in selecting the senior leadership of the national institutions, get the ability to set the direction of those organizations for the next five years, and likely beyond, says Herbert Block, the executive director of the American Zionist Movement, the US affiliate of the WZO which organizes the elections in the US.
“The congress also fires up the party faithful as political conventions do, the delegates get the energy to go out and help implement their agenda for the next few years,” says Block.
In the US, there are 15 different slates running to fill the 152 delegate slots given to the US Jewish community which cross the political and religious spectrum.
The Reform Movement’s Arza list is traditionally the biggest slate, followed by the Conservative Movement slate called Merkaz USA, and the modern Orthodox slate called Orthodox Israel Coalition – Mizrachi.
In 2015, Arza received 39% of the 57,000 votes, giving it 56%, while Merkaz USA got 25 delegates and Mizrachi 24.
This year, the liberal, left-wing Hatikva: Progressive Israel slate has been making a strong push to rally votes by introducing prominent left-wing activists to its slate such as prominent Israel critic Peter Beinart, J-Street president Jeremy Ben-Ami and executive director of the T’ruah human rights group Rabbi Jill Jacobs.
Hatikva, which currently has eight delegates but could potentially take votes away from the Arza slate this year, says it “oppose[s] the current policy of permanent occupation and annexation,” of the West Bank, and says that it “proudly stand[s] with those Israelis searching for peace with Palestine.”
On the opposite end of the spectrum is the right-wing Zionist Organization of America slate, which had seven delegates in the 37th congress. 
ZOA says it is opposed to a Palestinian state, which it describes as an “Iranian-proxy Palestinian-Arab terror state,” and says that its delegates will help “Defend and strengthen Israel” and “the Jewish people’s rights to live in and settle in Judea and Samaria” in the West Bank.
Another interesting slate is the Eretz Hakodesh list, which is populated by religious and ultra-Orthodox candidates and appears to be making a pitch for the votes of the ultra-Orthodox community, which traditionally does not vote in significant numbers in the WZC elections.
One critical factor which will affect the outcome of these elections is the collapse of the Labor Party in the April and September Israeli elections, from 24 Knesset seats in 2015 to just six seats in the September elections.
Labor, Meretz and the US Reform Movement have traditionally allied, so the collapse of Labor will potentially have a severely detrimental affect on its power.
But Labor’s fall has come at the expense of the rise of Blue and White, a centrist party with both left-wing and right-wing influences.
The bloc with whom Blue and White allies in the 38th World Zionist Congress is likely to have a big impact on the balance of power within the organization and the national institutions at large. 


