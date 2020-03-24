The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

YU, NCSY embrace virtual programming amid coronavirus outbreak

After becoming the first university in the US to have a student test positive for the novel coronavirus, YU recently finished its first week of fully online studies.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MARCH 24, 2020 23:22
Department of Communications and Public Affairs, Yeshiva University (photo credit: SCALIGERA/ENGLISH WIKIPEDIA)
Department of Communications and Public Affairs, Yeshiva University
(photo credit: SCALIGERA/ENGLISH WIKIPEDIA)
While the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, Yeshiva University, NCSY and many other establishments and organizations in the Jewish community have made the move to virtual programming in order to continue operating while following social distancing guidelines.
After becoming the first university in the US to have a student test positive for the novel coronavirus, YU recently finished its first week of fully online studies.
Within 10 days of the university's first notice, almost 1,700 classes went online. YU has worked with over 40 affiliate schools in Israel on educational continuity for hundreds of students who are part of the S. Daniel Abraham Israel program. Over 1,500 personnel are now working via remote access as well.
While physical classrooms at the university remain closed, the Academic Deans, Dean of Students, Head of Residence Life and Resident Advisors have been working to make sure that students' needs are met. YU's health and counseling centers remain open for those need of assistance. The career center, student finance and the registrars' offices are also open. Students who have remained on campus have received meals and care packages.
Zoom classes, pre-Shabbat community events and student club gatherings keep everyone connected while following social distancing guidelines.
In a letter sent to students, faculty and staff on Friday, YU President Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman explained that the university's rabbinic leadership has guided local rabbis and communities with guidance on issues caused by the coronavirus outbreak, including social distancing for Shabbat, daily prayer, weddings, funerals, mourning and bar and bat mitzvahs.
Berman stressed that throughout the outbreak, he has been "simply overawed by the profound acts of kindness and depth of religious character" by YU students.
"They have consistently and impressively responded to this crisis with our values: from reaching out to local public schools with offers of assistance, to immediately signing up to complete the study of the entire corpus of our ancient Jewish texts to add spiritual merit to help heal a wounded world," wrote Berman. "They are our future and why we are here."
YUTorah, an online platform hosting hundreds of classes on Jewish religious topics, has been hosting live online classes during the coronavirus outbreak, including classes to help Jews around the world prepare for the upcoming Passover holiday.
Dovid Bashevkin, the Director of Education at the Orthodox Union's NCSY youth movement, embraced the need for virtual programming as an opportunity.
"Geographic boundaries that once separated regions, cities, clubs, or coffee shops across the country have now all become closer," wrote Bashevkin in an email. "We're all online, virtually meeting, and building a collective raft of inspiration to help us survive and thrive even in these troubled waters."
Bashevkin explained that a Challah Bake in Portland can now have a Floridian participant, while a Denver NCSY gathering can include New Jersey teens.
"One of the big changes in this new virtual world is the sheer amount of programming," wrote Bashevkin. "Everything, in a way, can be accessible by everyone. NCSY, of course, thrives on the local relationships we build--day after day--but this virtual world has provided new opportunities for accessibility."
Every week, NCSY will be sharing a snapshot of NCSY activities and opportunities. "Of course, we can't cover everything, but in each Zoom room, Google Hangout, Facebook Live, or Instagram Story, the magic and inspiration of NCSY continues. And we want to share it with you. Think of it as your raft through this journey," explained Bashevkin.
Last week, NCSY organized 154 events with 1,779 participants. Activities included a "virtual challah bake" with Meira Spivak, Northern District Manager and Oregon Director, and "Inspirational Flash Mob" with Charlie Harary and Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, among others. Further activities will be announced on NCSY's social media accounts.
 
NCSY will be providing resources in the coming days to staff, advisors, teens and parents to help them sustain their emotional well being.
On Wednesday, NCSY's National Board will carry out an online program with interactive games, prizes and teen-led inspiration.


Tags education youth yeshiva university Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Do the right thing, Yuli Edelstein By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nimrod Goren Coronavirus: Free Foreign Ministry from quarantine By NIMROD GOREN
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has a spiritual effect By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
3 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by