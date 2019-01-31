Yeshiva University grad wins 'porn Oscar' for Hamilton parody

Hamilton .
(photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Yeshiva University graduate won the adult-film equivalent to the Oscars on Tuesday for most clever porn title of the year, Hamiltoe.
Eitan Levine, who started his career in marketing and social media, with a short stint at the Orthodox Union, is not your average Jew from Springfield, New Jersey.
Working his way up as a comedian/journalist, Levine, joked about making a porn spin-off of the Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway hit Hamilton
.
The idea took off and was later produced by Levine along with Wood Rocket, a porn producer who specializes in porn comedies such as Strokemon
and Game of Bones
.
In November 2018, Levine's parody was nominated for AVN Awards, the film awards for the adult video industry, in the topics of most clever title, best sound track, best featurette, and best marketing campaign for an individual project.
Hamiltoe
which later received the award for most creative title, was even rumored to have given the nod of approval from Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Levine who started off his career with a YU radio show and a widely popular article in the YU Observer, titled 'Eitan's Guide to trickin’ yo man into thinking you are more religious than you actually are', has also written for Elite Daily, Cheddar, Mashable.
Levine’s original YU article is has now been deleted from the site.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>