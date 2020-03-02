The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Starbucks coffee bean farms employing children 'as young as eight'

A human right's lawyer privy to the documentary footage proclaims that the evidence suggests both companies are in breach of international labor laws.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MARCH 2, 2020 05:15
A Starbucks sign is show on one of the companies stores in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19,2018 (photo credit: MIKE BLAKE/ REUTERS)
A Starbucks sign is show on one of the companies stores in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19,2018
(photo credit: MIKE BLAKE/ REUTERS)
Starbucks is being accused of breaching child labor laws after it was revealed by United Kingdom-based Channel 4's Dispatches that children under the age of thirteen, and some looking as young as eight, were allegedly working on farms in Guatemala picking coffee beans being supplied to the large American coffee franchise.
Dispatches filmed the children working demanding 40-hour work weeks, earning daily wages that amount to around two large cups of Starbucks coffee. Around five of the documented farms using child labor were connected to Starbucks, another seven were linked to fueling the Nespresso supply chain, which is owned by food and drink processing conglomerate Nestle.
Some of the children worked six days a week, for eight hours a day. The wages were dependent on the child's daily harvested load, with many youngsters earning $6.4 a day on average, in some cases less than 25 cents an hour - loads could oftentimes weigh up to 45 kg.
A human right's lawyer privy to the documentary footage proclaims that the evidence suggests both companies are in breach of international labor laws according to guidelines set by the United Nations International Labor Organization.
“The conventions are very clear in that they don’t want children’s education to be compromised. If children are working 40 hours a week, there is no way they can also be having a proper education,” said Oliver Holland of solicitors Leigh Day. “These are all unsafe conditions for children essentially, and in those conditions children simply shouldn’t be working.”
Dispatches calculated, for every £2.50 spent on a cup of coffee from Starbucks, 88 pence goes to the store. Around 63 pence goes to staff wages, 38 pence for taxes. Starbucks itself earns 25 pence - leaving 10 pence for the coffee suppliers, of which 1 pence goes to paying the workers.
Both Nespresso and Starbucks commented on the Dispatches' investigation spearheaded by reporter Anthony Barnett.
“[Starbucks has] zero tolerance for child labour anywhere in our supply chain. We’ve launched a full investigation into the claims brought by Channel 4, carried out in partnership with a leading third-party auditor," the company told Dispatches, adding that since the investigation Starbucks has "not purchased coffee from the farms in question during the most recent harvest season."
“We remain concerned and are taking action due to the fact that these farms were verified in 2019 against our ethical sourcing standards, which are the most comprehensive in the coffee industry,” said Michelle Burns, Starbucks global head of coffee, according to the Guardian.
“Nespresso has zero tolerance of child labour. It is unacceptable. Where there are claims that our high standards are not met, we act immediately. In this case, we’ve launched a thorough investigation to find out which farms were filmed and whether they supply Nespresso. We will not resume purchases of coffee from farms in this area until the investigation is closed. Any issues we uncover will be dealt with diligently and firm action will be taken," said Nespresso CEO Guillaume Le Cunff.


Tags United Kingdom Guatemala coffee Starbucks
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Only way to prevent fourth elections is for everyone to go vote By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Elections, Super Tuesday and US-Israel relations By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Egypt's Mubarak was a friend to Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Keeping antisemitism afloat at the Aalst carnival By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 How Iran’s regime spread coronavirus to the Middle East
An Iranian boy gestures as he wears protective mask to prevent contracting a coronavirus in Tehran
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by