New right wing religious party formed to fight LGBT rights

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A new religious, right-wing political party has been established by a highly conservative faction in the religious Zionist community to advance policies against LGBT rights and what its backers have called “the destruction of the family.”



According to one of its supporters, Rabbi Shlomo Aviner – a senior figure in the conservative wing of the National-Religious movement, who founded the conversion therapy organization Atzat Nefesh – the new party will fight against LGBT rights and interests, for greater restrictions on activity on Shabbat and for greater stringencies in Jewish conversion recognized by the state.

The new party is named Noam – A Normal People in Our Land, and has been established by activists connected to the conservative Har Hamor yeshiva in Jerusalem and its president, Rabbi Tzvi Tau.It has been speculated that the party was established in order to obtain guarantees from the current religious parties to advance policies against LGBT rights, and that the party is open to forming political unions since it would not pass the electoral threshold alone.The party and its backers believe that Bayit Yehudi and National Union have not sufficiently advanced Jewish values – particularly in the realm of LGBT rights, Shabbat and conversion – and have established Noam to guarantee their voice gets heard.Tau is fervently opposed to LGBT rights, believes members of the LGBT community to be “deviants,” and supports gay conversion therapy by psychologists to make gay people heterosexual.In an address last month, Tau said that liberals want to ban conversion therapy. “They will not be silent and will not rest until those who can change something and heal these deviants and wretches will have their licenses revoked.”Several of his students and allies, themselves senior rabbis, have made controversial comments about LGBT people in recent years.Just this Saturday night, Bayit Yehudi leader and Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz, himself a student of Tau’s, said that he had experience with students where conversion therapy was effective, and that he had participated in giving such therapy.The Noam Party launched its campaign on Monday, putting up posters around Jerusalem and in the settlements in Judea and Samaria.The party also launched a campaign video in which it claimed that “the entire country is undergoing conversion therapy” to LGBT endorsement.The video shows a mother, father and child on their way to the voting booth, hearing on the radio that the Western Wall was closed because the final ceremony of a gay pride parade was being staged there, and being assailed by pro-LGBT rights activists.Gay activists chant “a child doesn’t need a mother,” “surrogacy now” – in reference to the campaign for gay men to receive state-funded surrogacy services – and gay rights activists staffing the polling booth itself.The father writes on his voting slip, “For my grandchild to marry a Jew,” and the mother writes on hers, “For my son to marry a woman.”The video was removed by YouTube for violating its terms of use.“The majority of the people want their grandchildren to be Jewish, their sons to marry daughters and their daughters to marry sons,” said the party in a statement to the press. “The Noam party has been established to say these things clearly and to work for the will of the majority of the Jewish people. We will fight with all our strength to protect the spirit of the Jewish people.”Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, Aviner, also a student of Tau, said that the traditional political parties of the religious Zionist movements had been created to fulfil the vision of the forefather of religious Zionism, Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook, of “the resurrection of the Jewish people in its land according to the Torah,” but had failed to achieve this goal.“The party will fight against the destruction of the family, against the destruction of conversion, against the destruction of Shabbat, against the destruction of the Western Wall, and against the use of deviant content in the IDF and the Education Ministry,” said Aviner.The rabbi noted that one of the central focuses of the party was its fight against LGBT rights.“A normal family is a mother, father and children,” he explained. “We say claims that there can be two fathers and two mothers – it’s not normal.”Aviner said that he believed gay conversion therapy can work, although he labeled it “convalescence therapy,” and said that he has himself recommended students who have come to him and told him they have homosexual inclinations to see therapists to help them change their sexual orientation.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



