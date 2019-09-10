A-G rejects allegations of police violations in Case 4000

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on Tuesday rejected allegations that in Case 4000 the police had illegally pressured state's witnesses to lie in order to incriminate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or that the rights of the Elovitch family had been violated.





Referring to a Channel 12 report on the issue and an inquiry from Israel Bar Association President Avi Himi, Mandelblit said that the process of "drafting" state's witnesses is complex, but that at all times any state's witnesses were told that they must tell the truth at all times.

At the center of the Bezeq-Walla! Affair in which Netanyahu is expected to be indicted for bribery in December are former top Netanyahu aides and state's witnesses Shlomo Filber and Nir Hefetz.

Filber and Hefetz have accused Netanyahu of directing them to carry out an illegal scheme in which Shaul Elovitch, owner of Bezeq and Walla!, would get favorable treatment from the government in exchange for positive coverage for the prime minister by Walla!

Netanyahu has responded that they were pressured into lying in order to bring him down.

Mandelblit also rejected allegations that the rights of Shaul Elovitch and his son, Or, were violated by police.

In the Channel 12 report, there was a recording of Shaul and Or speaking about the possibility of switching lawyers.

Channel 12 implied that the police had pressured Or into trying to get Shaul to switch lawyers so that he would agreed to turn state's witness against Netanyahu.

Further, Channel 12 implied that the Elovitch's attorney-client privileges might have been violated by their being recorded.

Mandelblit said that Or Elovitch's idea about switching lawyers was his own, and not planted by the police.

Moreover, he said that the Elovitch's were recorded while they were under arrest and that during that period they did not have a specific right to privacy for their conversations.





Netanyahu's lawyers responded to Mandelblit saying that his response made no sense. They said that the full case file of evidence which he sent them shows a vast picture of witness tampering by police.



They said that the police threatened the state's witnesses that their families could fall apart and pressured them to switch to lawyers who would work toward a plea deal.



Moreover, Netanyahu's lawyers received part of Mandelblit's response with sarcasm. Whereas Mandelblit said that Channel 12's report was a half-baked leak taking the case out of context, Netanyahu's lawyers said that the media has been using half-baked leaks against the prime minister for three years.



His lawyers asked where Mandelblit has been to defend against half-baked leaks during that three year period when he was not the one under attack. Finally, Mandelblit said that at no time was the attorney-client privilege violated as no conversations with actual lawyers were recorded, only conversations by the Elovitch family members about their lawyers.

