Recent studies have shown a dramatic decline in the bee population - rounding off at a nearly 90 percent tail off in recent years - placing the insect on the endangered species list.The use of uncontrolled pesticides, the continuation of deforestation and lack of cipher flowers (bee food) are the main reasons for the recent population nosedive. According to the London Geographic Society, bees are the most important living creatures on the planet. Eighty percent of the world's agricultural crops depend on the pollination processes of bees. Plants that harvest fruits, vegetables and other types of food products, rely solely on the work these important insects. Also, as most plants are unable to reproduce on their own, these crops are dependent on bees championing the majority of these natural processes for them.In addition to their benefits within the agricultural world, bees are the only creature in the world that do not carry any type of diseases, according to a scientific study conducted by the University Development Mayor of CeapiMayor and Chile's Cach Growth Corporation, later supported by the Agrarian Innovation Fund.Albert Einstein designated their importance to go far beyond the agricultural world over sixty years ago, equivocating the survival of the human race to be contingent with the survival of the bee population. He stated that when the last bee finally disappears from this Earth, humans will have only four years to live before the ecosystem begins to crumble and become uninhabitable.Many organizations, groups and celebrities from around the world have been championing initiatives to promote the survival of bee populations across Earth's ecosystem."There is a concerted effort for bringing bees back onto the planet… We do not realize that they are the foundation, I think, of the growth of the planet, the vegetation..." said actor Morgan Freeman on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2014.Freeman, while discussing his new-found hobby as a beekeeper, added that he converted his 124-acre Mississippi ranch into a massive bee sanctuary in an attempt to save the honey bee population of the area."The bee pollination process is critical to the continued existence of agriculture and food production. About a third of the world's fresh agricultural food is produced by the bee pollination operation," said CEO of the Israeli Honey Council Ze'ev Midan, adding that he was unable to replicate these processes by technological man-made means.In relation, the value of agricultural production in Israel, stemming from honey bee pollination processes, rounds off at about NIS 2.5 billion annually. Currently in the country, there are only 510 beekeepers that are custodians to 120,000 bee hives across Israel - 80,000 of those are used to pollinate crops of fruits and vegetables.The 27th annual bee and pollen conference, organized by the Israeli Honey Council and the Agtricultural Ministry, was held on December 30 at the offices of the Ministry of Agriculture in Beit Dagan in the wake of the continued disappearance of bees. During which, many guest lecturers, researchers, scientists and agricultural experts from around Israel met together, presented recent studies or findings and brainstormed ways to save the declining bee population around the country.Many of the experts in attendance at this year's conference will be using their preexisting and new-found understandings of the bee populations to make an effort to stop the stymied growth of the bee population around Israel, in an attempt to save this endangered species from extinction.