The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bees - the most vital living creatures on Earth - join endangered species list

The use of uncontrolled pesticides, the continuation of deforestation and lack of cipher flowers (bee food) are the main reasons for the recent population nosedive.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
DECEMBER 31, 2019 12:58
bees on honeycomb illustrative (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
bees on honeycomb illustrative
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Recent studies have shown a dramatic decline in the bee population - rounding off at a nearly 90 percent tail off in recent years - placing the insect on the endangered species list.
The use of uncontrolled pesticides, the continuation of deforestation and lack of cipher flowers (bee food) are the main reasons for the recent population nosedive.
According to the London Geographic Society, bees are the most important living creatures on the planet. Eighty percent of the world's agricultural crops depend on the pollination processes of bees. Plants that harvest fruits, vegetables and other types of food products, rely solely on the work these important insects.
Also, as most plants are unable to reproduce on their own, these crops are dependent on bees championing the majority of these natural processes for them.
In addition to their benefits within the agricultural world, bees are the only creature in the world that do not carry any type of diseases, according to a scientific study conducted by the University Development Mayor of CeapiMayor and Chile's Cach Growth Corporation, later supported by the Agrarian Innovation Fund.
Albert Einstein designated their importance to go far beyond the agricultural world over sixty years ago, equivocating the survival of the human race to be contingent with the survival of the bee population.
He stated that when the last bee finally disappears from this Earth, humans will have only four years to live before the ecosystem begins to crumble and become uninhabitable.
Many organizations, groups and celebrities from around the world have been championing initiatives to promote the survival of bee populations across Earth's ecosystem.
"There is a concerted effort for bringing bees back onto the planet… We do not realize that they are the foundation, I think, of the growth of the planet, the vegetation..." said actor Morgan Freeman on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2014.
Freeman, while discussing his new-found hobby as a beekeeper, added that he converted his 124-acre Mississippi ranch into a massive bee sanctuary in an attempt to save the honey bee population of the area.
"The bee pollination process is critical to the continued existence of agriculture and food production. About a third of the world's fresh agricultural food is produced by the bee pollination operation," said CEO of the Israeli Honey Council Ze'ev Midan, adding that he was unable to replicate these processes by technological man-made means.
In relation, the value of agricultural production in Israel, stemming from honey bee pollination processes, rounds off at about NIS 2.5 billion annually. Currently in the country, there are only 510 beekeepers that are custodians to 120,000 bee hives across Israel - 80,000 of those are used to pollinate crops of fruits and vegetables.
The 27th annual bee and pollen conference, organized by the Israeli Honey Council and the Agtricultural Ministry, was held on December 30 at the offices of the Ministry of Agriculture in Beit Dagan in the wake of the continued disappearance of bees. During which, many guest lecturers, researchers, scientists and agricultural experts from around Israel met together, presented recent studies or findings and brainstormed ways to save the declining bee population around the country.
Many of the experts in attendance at this year's conference will be using their preexisting and new-found understandings of the bee populations to make an effort to stop the stymied growth of the bee population around Israel, in an attempt to save this endangered species from extinction.


Tags Israel Bees honey
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Palestinian Authority vs Hamas: What is the difference? - Analysis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Devsena Mishra Citizenship Amendment Act of India a hope for refugees By DEVSENA MISHRA
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Pro-Iranian protesters target US embassy in Iraq, ambassador evacuated By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas 'promoting' Donald Trump's Deal of the Century, says Fatah
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by