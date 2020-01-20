Chief Rabbinate accepts position recognizing Beta Israel as Jewish

The Chief Rabbinate has accepted the position of the revered, late ultra-Orthodox leader Rabbi Ovadia Yosef that the Beta Israel Jewish community from Ethiopia are Jewish. The Council of the Chief Rabbinate, the body’s executive arm, approved a policy to fully accept the Beta Israel as Jewish in November last year, but has only been disclosed this decision now. The Chief Rabbinate has not issued a formal statement on the issue, although a spokesman for the body confirmed to The Jerusalem Post that decision was officially approved. Yosef, who was considered to be one of the preeminent arbiters of Jewish law of his generation, ruled in 1973 that the Beta Israel were Jewish and should be allowed to immigrate to Israel, but the chief rabbinate has refrained from fully recognizing them as such until now. In the 1980s when the Beta Israel began immigrating from Ethiopia to Israel, the chief rabbinate adopted a position that it believed the community was Jewish but required them to undergo pro forma conversion so that all rabbinic authorities would accept their Jewishness. This was however deeply insulting to the community who had always insisted that they were fully Jewish, and pointed to the decision of Yosef from the 1970s. Yosef reiterated his view that they were fully Jewish and a solution was found whereby the Chief Rabbi of Netanya Rabbi David Shloush, a student of Yosef who also held that the Beta Israel are fully Jewish, agreed to register anyone from the community for marriage, which would then be accepted by the central Chief Rabbinate. Marriage registration within the Chief Rabbinate is the most practical application of Jewish status recognition. Since Shloush and other rabbis would register members of the Beta Israel community for marriage without pro forma conversion the issue of full Chief Rabbinate recognition could be ignored and the members of the community no longer needed to undergo this form of conversion. In recent years however there have been several instances in which the Jewishness of the Beta Israel has been questioned. In one incident, workers from the Ethiopian community at the Barkan winery were barred from touching or working with the wine since an independent, ultra-Orthodox kashrut licensing authority, Edah Haredit, held that they were not Jewish and that it was therefore forbidden for them to handle kosher wine. Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, Ovadia Yosef’s son, spoke out against the Edah Haredit, but since the Chief Rabbinate had not formally adopted a position that the Beta Israel are Jewish it made handling the case more difficulty. More recently, the municipal chief rabbi of Kiryat Motzkin Rabbi David Druckman told women in his city not to immerse at a mikva, ritual bath, where a mikva attendant from the Ethiopian community worked. Druckman said that since he does not believe the Beta Israel to be Jewish, the immersion of a woman in the ritual bath under the supervision of the Ethiopian Jewish attendant was not valid. Legal proceedings by the ITIM religious services advisory group are currently in place against Druckman and the local religious council of Kiryat Motzkin which he is responsible for. ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber said that his organization was “gratified that the Council of the Chief Rabbinate has seen it fit to ratify the decision of rabbi Yosef from 47 years ago,” noting that ITIM represented a number of members of the Ethiopian Jewish community in recent years whose Jewishness was challenged. “ITIM believes that this decision is another step in righting a historical wrong and contributes to the spirit of this remarkable moment in Jewish history where Jews from different backgrounds are retiring to Zion,” said Farber.“We pray that this will lead to other concrete steps to fully integrate the Ethiopian immigrants into Israeli Jewish society.”