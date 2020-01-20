The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Chief Rabbinate accepts position recognizing Beta Israel as Jewish

The step comes after several high-profile cases in which the Jewishness of Ethiopian Jews was challenged by rabbinic authorities.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 20, 2020 11:27
ETHIOPIAN CHILDREN attend Jewish studies class while awaiting immigration to Israel, in Gondar. (photo credit: ELIANA APONTE/REUTERS)
ETHIOPIAN CHILDREN attend Jewish studies class while awaiting immigration to Israel, in Gondar.
(photo credit: ELIANA APONTE/REUTERS)
The Chief Rabbinate has accepted the position of the revered, late ultra-Orthodox leader Rabbi Ovadia Yosef that the Beta Israel Jewish community from Ethiopia are Jewish.
The Council of the Chief Rabbinate, the body’s executive arm, approved a policy to fully accept the Beta Israel as Jewish in November last year, but has only been disclosed this decision now.
The Chief Rabbinate has not issued a formal statement on the issue, although a spokesman for the body confirmed to The Jerusalem Post that decision was officially approved. 
Yosef, who was considered to be one of the preeminent arbiters of Jewish law of his generation, ruled in 1973 that the Beta Israel were Jewish and should be allowed to immigrate to Israel, but the chief rabbinate has refrained from fully recognizing them as such until now.
In the 1980s when the Beta Israel began immigrating from Ethiopia to Israel, the chief rabbinate adopted a position that it believed the community was Jewish but required them to undergo pro forma conversion so that all rabbinic authorities would accept their Jewishness. This was however deeply insulting to the community who had always insisted that they were fully Jewish, and pointed to the decision of Yosef from the 1970s.
Yosef reiterated his view that they were fully Jewish and a solution was found whereby the Chief Rabbi of Netanya Rabbi David Shloush, a student of Yosef who also held that the Beta Israel are fully Jewish, agreed to register anyone from the community for marriage, which would then be accepted by the central Chief Rabbinate. Marriage registration within the Chief Rabbinate is the most practical application of Jewish status recognition.
Since Shloush and other rabbis would register members of the Beta Israel community for marriage without pro forma conversion the issue of full Chief Rabbinate recognition could be ignored and the members of the community no longer needed to undergo this form of conversion.
In recent years however there have been several instances in which the Jewishness of the Beta Israel has been questioned.
In one incident, workers from the Ethiopian community at the Barkan winery were barred from touching or working with the wine since an independent, ultra-Orthodox kashrut licensing authority, Edah Haredit, held that they were not Jewish and that it was therefore forbidden for them to handle kosher wine. Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, Ovadia Yosef’s son, spoke out against the Edah Haredit, but since the Chief Rabbinate had not formally adopted a position that the Beta Israel are Jewish it made handling the case more difficulty.
More recently, the municipal chief rabbi of Kiryat Motzkin Rabbi David Druckman told women in his city not to immerse at a mikva, ritual bath, where a mikva attendant from the Ethiopian community worked. Druckman said that since he does not believe the Beta Israel to be Jewish, the immersion of a woman in the ritual bath under the supervision of the Ethiopian Jewish attendant was not valid. Legal proceedings by the ITIM religious services advisory group are currently in place against Druckman and the local religious council of Kiryat Motzkin which he is responsible for.
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber said that his organization was “gratified that the Council of the Chief Rabbinate has seen it fit to ratify the decision of rabbi Yosef from 47 years ago,” noting that ITIM represented a number of members of the Ethiopian Jewish community in recent years whose Jewishness was challenged.
“ITIM believes that this decision is another step in righting a historical wrong and contributes to the spirit of this remarkable moment in Jewish history where Jews from different backgrounds are retiring to Zion,” said Farber.
“We pray that this will lead to other concrete steps to fully integrate the Ethiopian immigrants into Israeli Jewish society.”


Tags ethiopian jews ethiopian jews in israel jewish identity
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Everyone must serve By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Naftali Bennett played his cards right By YAAKOV KATZ
On rulers and royal flushes of embarrassment By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Leave Iran to the Americans By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
2 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
3 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
4 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
5 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by