Comptroller: Israel is not ready for a major earthquake

Israel is not prepared for a major earthquake, a report released by the state comptroller on Wednesday states, warning of unsecured residential and public buildings, as well as potential damage to crucial infrastructure.
The report by State Comptroller Yosef Shapira comes at a time when dozens of tremors have been felt around northern Israel in recent weeks.
Experts in the field believe that the occurrence of a strong earthquake is almost certain
and that its impact on different regions of the country will be enormous.
The comptroller’s office stated that according to information received by the government, the situation it needs to prepare for could result in an estimated 7,000 people killed, another 8,600 seriously injured, 37,000 lightly injured, 9,500 trapped in rubble and 170,000 left homeless.
The comptroller's office conducted an audit between July 2017 and February 2018 of the relevant ministries and authorities in the face of earthquakes. Completion tests were conducted in May 2018.
The audit focused on the preparation stages for the occurrence of a major earthquake.
Out of more than 70 bridges at high seismic risk 1, only three bridges were reinforced by the end of the audit. In the absence of an Israeli standard requiring the reinforcement of bridges against earthquakes, the report says, the Netivei Israel company which is responsible for planning, developing and maintaining the country's inter-urban road network, has worked to formulate an outline for planning and decision-making on the bridges that require reinforcement.
In addition to the bridges under the company's authority, there are additional ones which are under the responsibility of local authorities and other infrastructure companies, but the Ministry of Transportation did not promote the formulation of a uniform standard or guidelines for testing their resilience to earthquakes and for their reinforcement, the comptroller said.
The report also flagged that by the end of the audit only 50 schools had been reinforced and 200 were in planning stages, out of 1,600 that are due to be reinforced. These are buildings that were built before 1980; in 1984 standards began to be enforced for earthquake durability, and are therefore those built before then are in danger of collapsing during a quake.
As part of its preparations for an earthquake, the government decided that the reinforcement of schools, in which hundreds of thousands of students, is a central goal.
"Despite the Ministry of Education's attempts to jump-start the reinforcement project in the local authorities, while allocating a dedicated budget and training engineers and contractors to carry out the work, to date, the minority of schools have been reinforced," the comptroller said.
"Since the implementation of the reinforcement depends on the local authorities and the Ministry of Education does not have the authority to oblige them to implement it, full cooperation is required from all the relevant bodies, including the Ministry of Education, the local authorities, the steering committee and the Interior Ministry."
In addition to the schools built before 1984, prefabricated schools are also at risk, and the comptroller said no solution has been found for them. In addition, there are thousands of students in Israel who study in private buildings that are not owned by the local authority and whose earthquake durability has not been tested.
The ministry said in response to the report: "The reinforcement of educational institutions against earthquakes is carried out in accordance with a government decision and guidelines of an inter-ministerial steering committee. In recent years, the ministries of Education and Finance have allocated NIS 360 million for the reinforcement of buildings. A further 80 million NIS will be allocated for this issue in the coming year, and the ministry is cooperating with the local authorities in strengthening 256 schools which were classified as high-priority. The ministry continues to add schools for the reinforcement process, subject to a list established by the inter-ministerial steering committee."
The ministry also noted that every year it conducts earthquake drills in all of the educational institutions. In addition, it noted, it provides rescue training for 10th graders throughout the country. The ministry also mentioned that 3,073 earthquake alert systems have been installed so far, and in the coming years, every year another 250 systems will be installed until all educational institutions have them. This is all part of a multi-year project which is set to be completed by 2035.
Buildings housing hospitals, health institutions and emergency services are also a concern, in light of an only partial implementation of a 2008 government decision calling for their reinforcement. Moreover, the report says that the Health Ministry has no information on the condition of geriatric and nursing institutions, which serve thousands of citizens in nursing, rehabilitative and psychiatric departments.
Fire stations, which would play a critical role as first responders in the situation of an earthquake, had no comprehensive information about the stations themselves, which could also be hit by an earthquake. Some 185 police stations, fire stations and Magen David Adom and prison service facilities were built before the 1980s, the report notes.
There have also been delays in the government Tama 38 reconstruction program, which seeks to reinforce buildings built after 1980. In peripheral areas close to the Syrian-African fault line, which are most at risk in the case of an earthquake, the Tama 38 program "has hardly been implemented," according to the report.
The comptroller also raised the possibility that Israel's only natural gas pipeline could be damaged by an earthquake. Delays in the addition of another pipeline, means that the electricity sector is in danger of heavy disruptions, the report warns, adding that the Energy Ministry has not provided sufficient solutions for alternatives to the natural gas in such a scenario.
Knesset State Control Committee chairwoman Shelly Yachimovich (Zionist Union) described the report as a "resounding wake-up call, perhaps the the last, before a disaster that will take thousands of lives. This is the sixth report by the comptroller dedicated exclusively to earthquakes - but the findings of the new report reveal zero action, operational failures and total abandonment," she said.
"The report is also a painful reminder of the government's other failure - the concession to the natural gas reservoir Tamar to lay a second pipeline in the gas deal. And now it turns out that an earthquake could leave Israel without gas, which would put the economy at risk of severe electricity disruptions, when in any case there would be complete chaos in the country," Yachimovich said.
Yachimovich announced that in view of the severity of the report, a special discussion will be held next week with the participation of the head of the National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat.