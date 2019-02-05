High Court deals another setback to smoking, tobacco industries

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

The High Court of Justice dealt yet another blow to the various smoking industries on Monday, ordering that the state set taxes for roll-your-own tobacco products at the same level as ordinary cigarettes.





The ruling comes following a year in which the Knesset passed a broad anti-smoking advertising law that impacted ordinary cigarettes, heated tobacco products (like IQOS) and e-cigarettes (like Juul), as well as earlier government moves which forced Juul to reduce the level of nicotine in its products.

While in fall 2018, the High Court gave Juul partial relief from a wider ban, the High Court did not save Juul from government requirements to reduce its nicotine content.

It also follows a year when both the US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee and a major academic study from the Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education rejected claims that heated tobacco products, such as IQOS, cause less tobacco-related disease and death than conventional cigarettes.

The FDA still has yet to issue a final ruling, which could come soon, but manufacturers of heated tobacco products were already put on the defensive by the developments. Further, lawsuits filed by Smoke Free Israel in 2017 had already placed IQOS in the same box with ordinary combustible cigarettes in Israel.

Regarding Monday’s ruling, High Court justices Dafna Barak-Erez, George Kara, and Alex Stein wrote that Health Ministry professionals had determined that roll-your-own cigarettes and ordinary cigarettes are the same functionally.

Their decision said that since the Health Ministry held that the health risks posed by the products were essentially identical, there was no basis for taxing them differently.

Filed by Smoke Free Israel and the Israel Cancer Association, the petition had obtained support from the Health Ministry and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, but had been opposed by Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon , reportedly based on a general objection to raising taxes.

Smoke Free Israel CEO Shira Kislev was happy with the ruling, but also expressed concern that the justices left the door open to Kahlon to tax roll-your-own cigarettes and ordinary cigarettes the same by reducing taxes on ordinary cigarettes.

The justices said that it was not their job to set tax policy, but Kislev said that they sent a warning shot to Kahlon that his decision should be made based on what is best for citizens’ health and not what is best for the tobacco companies.

In other words, they suggested to Kahlon to raise taxes on roll-your-own cigarettes and not to reduce taxes on ordinary ones.

Going forward, Kislev said that the Knesset legislation passed in December would take effect in three waves.

She said that the advertising ban does not go into effect until March, leaving Juul and others to sprint to the finish line with current waves of advertising.

Additional restrictions will kick in in June and in January 2020.

The December legislation treated IQOS with the same advertising restrictions as ordinary cigarettes with 60% of the packaging covered by warnings. It required a slightly less aggressive warning for Juul and other e-cigarettes, with 35% of the packaging covered by the warning.

Print media will be an exception to the broad ban on cigarette advertising, which Kislev said was regrettable, but necessary to get support for the Knesset law.

Health experts are often concerned that roll-your-own cigarettes, IQOS and Juul, while each a different category of product, may uniquely tempt teenagers as, regardless of advertising laws, each of them try to promote a brand of being less dangerous than regular cigarettes.

