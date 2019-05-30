Jerusalem Prize for Unity awarded to Moishe House

Young Jews from around the world gather in London for the Moishe House Internatty Conference 2018.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
The Jerusalem Unity Prize in the international category has been awarded to Moishe House. Located in Jewish communities throughout the world, Moishe House
s provide outreach activities for young people.
The $25,000 prize will be used to continue the programming which includes Shabbat meals, holiday events and other gatherings.
Moishe House Founder and CEO David Cygielman stated, "we are deeply honored to be recognized alongside leading Israeli and global Jewish initiatives. This award will serve to inspire us to continue to expand the opportunities to empower even more Jewish young adults to build meaningful communities around the world.”
Founded in 2006, there are 110 Moishe Houses located in 27 countries
. More than 65,000 have participated in their programming which include a summer camp and weekend retreats.
The Jerusalem Prize award ceremony will take place June 5 at the President's residence in Jerusalem. Member of Knesset Nir Barkat, an initiator of the prize, stated, "I welcome this year’s winners, who constitute a diverse and unifying mix of Israeli society and Diaspora Jewry."
The prize was created in memory of Eyal Yifrah, Gilad Shaer and Naftali Fraenkel, three Israeli youth who were kidnapped and murdered by Jihadists in 2014. ”The spirit of the three boys and their families inspires us and sets before us the importance of finding the common denominator of the Jewish people, even when there are disagreements," Barkat stated.
Also on the Jerusalem Prize for Unity committee are the families of the three youth, popular Israeli singer Kobi Oz, IDF Brig. Gen. (res.) Amal Assad; former member of Knesset Ruth Calderon, Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog and other public figures.
Moishe House "has built out an innovative model that is transforming how Jewish young adults across the world connect and stay involved in the Jewish community," their website states. Residents of a Moishe House are in their 20s and in exchange for a partial rent subsidy at the residence, create and facilitate outreach activities.
