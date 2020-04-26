The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

MDA paramedic walks father through home birth amid lockdown

'That same evening, I continued my shift with a great sense of satisfaction and a smile that I couldn't get to leave my face for hours.'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 26, 2020 08:01
MDA paramedic Yuval Eliyahu instructs home birth (photo credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)
MDA paramedic Yuval Eliyahu instructs home birth
(photo credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)
A Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic acted quickly to walk a man through a home birth after the father-to-be called the MDA hotline and told them that his wife was in advanced stages of labor.
MDA paramedic Yuval Eliyahu instructs home birth (Credit: MDA Spokesperson)
"Very quickly I realized that this was an active birth and that it was very likely that the baby would come out before the ambulance arrived," said paramedic Yuval Eliyahu. "I directed the husband to bring clean towels in order to wrap the baby as soon as it came out, and in fact I instructed him on how to deliver the baby in their bathroom. After a couple of minutes the baby was born and immediately began to cry."
Amid all the various calls about coronavirus and accidents in recent days, the call about the birth was "really exciting and heartening," said Eliyahu.
"Thanks to [the father] and the brave woman giving birth, everything was OK and ended well," said Eliyahu. MDA paramedics arrived at the scene two minutes after the birth and found the woman and baby to be in good condition. "That same evening, I continued my shift with a great sense of satisfaction and a smile that I couldn't get to leave my face for hours."
There has been a rise in the number of home births since the coronavirus outbreak began. 193 woman have given birth with guidance over the phone from MDA, MDA teams in their homes or in an ambulance on the way to the hospital since March 1. In the same period last year, 157 woman gave birth before arriving to the hospital, a 27% rise compared to last year.
MDA stresses that even during the coronavirus outbreak, the maternity ward of a hospital is still the safest place to give birth. In any case, if the birth is progressing quickly, MDA should be contacted by dialing 101.


Tags Magen David Adom mda Baby Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Balancing values in the context of coronavirus in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Keeping eyes open won't show us the virus but the beauty of Israel By YAAKOV KATZ
A coronavirus-era window to the world – opinion By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': What was Benny Gantz really thinking? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Hell hath no fury like Bibi-haters scorned – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in a 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
4 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
5 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by