PA and Fatah honor Munich Massacre terrorists in anniversary posts

In a post on Palestinian Authority President and Fatah leader Mahmoud Abbas' Facebook page on Thursday, he honored Mahmoud Yusuf Al-Najjar, Kamal Nasser, and Kamal Adwan, who were all senior members of the PLO and Black September in the 1970s.

The three Black September terrorist were later assassinated by the Israeli Mossad in Beirut in April 1973 due to their involvement in the Munich Massacre.

Tawfiq Tirawi, a Fatah Movement and Central Committee member, also commemorated Al-Najjar, Nasser and Adwan as "leaders" who “redeemed Palestine with their souls”, and understood “the value of self-sacrificing activity.”

Other terrorists involved in the Munich Massacre have also been honored by the PA and Fatah Movement in recent months, including in February, when Fatah saluted them by sharing a video that includes an infamous photo of a terroist standing masked on the balcony of the Israeli atheletes' room in the Munich Olympic Village.

Similarly, both the PA and Fatah marked the 41st anniversary of the death of Hassan Ali Salameh, Black September’s commander of operations in Europe throughout 1970s. The official PA daily said in his honor that he "...is connected to many quality operations, such as sending explosive packages from Amsterdam to many Mossad agents in Europe," in addition to the Munich Massacre.