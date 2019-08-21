PASCALE'S KITCHEN: Summer cream cakes

One of the nicest moments during a hot summer day is when you finally have time to sit at the end of your day on the porch with a cup of iced coffee and a slice of fresh cream cake. This is not the time of year to be turning your oven on, so below I am bringing you three recipes for cold and refreshing cream cakes, two of which don’t require any baking.



In a little over a week, the summer school vacation will come to an end, and we will all go back to our regular schedules. The preparation of the cake recipes below does require a little bit of effort, but they are so worth it to have such a creamy, cool slice of cake to eat on these hot summer days. There is a wonderful light and creamy biscuit cake, a white chocolate mousse and yogurt cake, and an apricot jello cake that makes you feel like you’re eating ice cream. All three look gorgeous and are perfect to serve when having guests over or to eat with your family.

Use a 20 cm x 32 cm pan.24 to 26 of any type of petit beurre biscuits1 cup of instant coffee (non-dairy) mixed with 1 tablespoon of sugar and a package of vanilla sugar2 containers (500 g.) sweet whipping cream3 to 4 tablespoons of powdered sugar1 heaping tablespoon of gelatin, diluted with ¼ cup of cold water2 containers (500 g.) 5% white spread cheese1 container sour creamZest from 1 lemon½ package instant vanilla pudding100 g. white chocolateToppings:½ cup biscuit crumbs¼ cup brown and white chocolate swirlsPour the prepared instant coffee into a bowl and then one by one, dip the biscuits into the coffee and then place them in the pan side by side so that they completely cover the bottom of the pan. Lay down a second layer of biscuits dipped in coffee.Using an electric mixer, whip the sweet cream on high speed, slowly adding the powdered sugar, until light and fluffy. Remove one cup of cream and set aside.In a separate bowl, add the white cheese and mix with a whisk. Add the gelatin and mix well. Add the sour cream, lemon zest and instant pudding and mix well. Slowly add the whipped cream and then pour over the biscuits and flatten. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes.Melt the white chocolate in the microwave a few seconds at a time and then drizzle on top of cream cake. Top with biscuit crumbs and then chocolate swirls. Refrigerate at least 24 hours before serving.Use a 24-cm. diameter springform pan, or a rectangular or oval pan. Grease pan well.White chocolate mousse:1 large egg1 large yolk¼ cup milk½ package (7 g.) gelatin1 container (250 g.) sweet whipping cream3 Tbsp. sugarBottom layer:1 package ladyfinger cookies or a thin prepared store-bought cake base½ cup milkYogurt filling:¼ cup milk½ package (7 g.) gelatin1 container (250 g.) sweet whipping cream2 Tbsp. sugar1 container (150 g.) yogurtTop layer:2 Tbsp. silan2 Tbsp. raw tahiniToppings:¼ cup white chocolate swirls¼ cup bittersweet chocolate swirls½ container sweet whipping cream, whipped together with 1 Tbsp. sugarWhisk together the egg and yolk and then keep whisking quickly as you pour in the melted chocolate.Melt the gelatin in a pot with the milk over a bain marie. Stir constantly until gelatin dissolves and then add to the white chocolate.Whip the cream with an electric mixer and then add the sugar and keep mixing until firm. Slowly fold into the chocolate mixture.Dip the ladyfinger cookies into the milk and then line the pan with them. Pour the chocolate mousse on top and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for two to three hours.To prepare the yogurt filling, melt the gelatin in the milk in a bain marie. Whip the cream with the sugar until firm. Gradually fold the melted gelatin and yogurt into the whipped cream and mix.Pour the cream over the chocolate mousse layer and flatten. Cover with plastic again and refrigerate for two to three hours.Mix the silan and tahini together and drizzle on top of the cake. Sprinkle chocolate swirls on top. Transfer the extra whipping cream to an icing bag fitted with a serrated tip and add around the edge of the cake. Keep in fridge until serving.You can use a prepared cake base in place ofthe ladyfinger cookies.This cake freezes well.Use a 24-cm. or 26-cm. diameter pan that is well greased and floured.Begin baking with the oven at 200° and then lower it to 170°.3 containers (750 g.) ½% white cheese1 container sour cream5 eggs, separated3 packets vanilla sugar1 Tbsp. lemon zest3 Tbsp. flour, sifted1 cup sugar10 to12 canned apricot or peach halves, drained1 container of apricot jelloTopping:1½ cups whipped sweet creamAdd the cheese, sour cream, egg yolks, vanilla sugar, lemon zest, flour and half of the sugar in a bowl and mix well.Whip the egg whites with an electric mixer on high speed. The moment stiff peaks form, begin slowly adding the rest of the sugar. Mix well. Slowly add the egg whites to the mixture, mixing all the time gently.Pour the mixture into the pan and bake in an oven that has been preheated to 200° for 10 minutes. Lower the temperature to 170° and bake for another 40 minutes or until a toothpick stuck into the center of the cake comes out dry and clean. Let the cake cool.Arrange the peach or apricot halves on top of the cake. Prepare the jello according to directions. When the jello begins to solidify, pour it on top of the cake. Refrigerate until serving. Use a knife to help remove side of springform pan before serving.Add the cream to an icing bag with a serrated tip and decorate top of cake.You can use any flavorof jello or type of fruityou desire.Translated by Hannah Hochner.Text and styling: Pascale Perez-Rubin

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });