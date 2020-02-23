The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran recruits Syrian children and changes their faith

Iran is seeking to recruit Syrian children and teenagers, and influence their religious beliefs in order to foster a culture of loyalty to the regime of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

By MENDI SAFADI  
FEBRUARY 23, 2020 00:43
A POSTER of Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad in Latakia. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A POSTER of Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad in Latakia.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Following in the footsteps of the “Cubs of the Caliphate” and other sectarian schools, Iran is seeking to recruit Syrian children and teenagers, and influence their religious beliefs in order to foster a culture of loyalty to the regime of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Through the creation of Shia missionary schools, the country seeks to take advantage of these children so they will its serve political purposes in a variety of Syrian provinces. In these schools, it is believed that these children are receiving pro-Shia indoctrination.
Although purporting to be a humanitarian volunteer activity that has been ongoing for many years and is far from any political and religious goals, Iran has been engaging in this type of activity since 2012, when Iranian Revolutionary Guards Maj.-Gen. Hassan Shateri started working to create an “Islamic generation following Vilayet Al Fakih [a guardianship-based political system] that adhered to the teachings of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.”
Through the official page of the Syrian State Scouts on Facebook, one can see children with photos of Iran’s Supreme leader and Iranian flags participating in activities. One can view them partaking in Shia religious customs, such as Ashura ceremonies, in Latkia and Damascus. They also participate in marches in support of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
The shirts worn by these children bear religious slogans, such as “Ya Hussein” and “Al Zahara” as well as the red and green flags of Hezbollah. Children between the ages of eight and 16 bear the name “imam’s soldiers” while taking lessons about weapons and how to aim and fire at fixed targets, in what appear to be training camps for Shia militias.
Even recreational activities like games, shows, drawing expeditions and sporting competitions are aimed to indoctrinate in favor of Shia doctrine. Their activities are prominent in religious events such as Ashura, where young boys and girls participate in Husseinat, and set up mobile Hussein banners and musical performances with many viewers.
The headquarters of the Alawalaya Scouts is located in the Sayyidh Zeinab area and is directly linked to the Iranian Cultural Center, whose activities include mainly the Shia shrines and popular markets in Hamadia, other areas of Damascus and its school districts.
REGARDING THE Syrian coast, the “Great Messaging Complex” was established in Latkia. (It belongs to the Iranian Culture Ministry and was established in 2006.) The Northern Branch is affiliated with the General Alawalaya Scouts in Syria and bears the name of the “Followers of Imam Al Mahdi,” whose activities have been prominent in recent years. March viewers toured publicly in the cities of Latkia and Tartus by foot what is called the “Forties of Hussein.” Participants in the march carried pictures and waved signs bearing slogans supporting the Islamic Republic of Iran and its leaders.
About two months ago, a new center in Deir ez-Zor that is affiliated with the Alawalaya Scouts in Syria was inaugurated. According to an advertisement in front of the center, it includes: “cultural activities, sports, the arts, volunteer opportunities, developmental work, educational and Holy Koran activities.” Aside from the Alayalaya Scouts, Syria also has other small scouting groups that belong to Iran, such as the Imam Al Mahdi Scouts.
Iran’s expanded cultural activities designed for Syrian children also indicates a growing desire for these types of activities among Syrian children and their families. According to a local coordinating committee in Jabala, the biggest incentive for Syrian children to partake in these types of activities is the “economic factor,” thus allowing Iran to take advantage of the poverty and confusion caused by the Syrian government.
“The scouting branches indicate that most of the educational courses are free and they are in sync with the curriculum of the students, who are taken out on trips for free and relief is provided to the families of the children from time to time. In addition, the children enjoy a sense of security.
“Some of the families don’t understand the slogans like memorizing the Koran, are blinded by the courses and the free trips, and are unaware in which direction they are pushing their children, but Iran has surely created a deep religious sectarian drift by its vengeful and other hostile policies.”
With the approval of the Syrian regime, Iran has opened since 2011 primary and secondary schools that teach Shia studies on the Syrian coast and in Latakia, where there previously was no Shia community.
The writer is head of the Safadi Center for International Diplomacy, Research, Human Rights and Public Relations. He is a lecturer and expert on Islamic affairs, terrorism, Syria and the Middle East, and was formerly the chief of staff in the Office of the Deputy Minister for Development of the Negev and Galilee and Regional Cooperation.


Tags Hezbollah Iran khamenei
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fixing the IDF By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Iran blacklisted by 200 member nations of Financial Action Task Force
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 Israeli who returned from coronavirus cruise ship tests positive
Coronavirus quarantine ward at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan
5 Relationship between humans and dogs built on love, not training – study
A puppy is shown looking up. Studies have shown that oxytocin levels spike when humans and their dogs gaze into each others' eyes
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by