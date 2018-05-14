Genesis Prize: We won’t rescind award from Natalie Portman

In a statement issued last week, the Genesis Prize Foundation said it doesn’t think naming Natalie Portman as this year’s laureate was a mistake.



The foundation said she was “a highly accomplished actress who has spoken frequently and passionately about her love for Israel and her pride in being Jewish” and called her a role model for the younger generation.





Nevertheless, the statement criticized Portman’s handling of the ceremony cancellation , and noted that she knew from the start that it would involve Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.“Ms. Portman’s decision deeply offended numerous women’s rights organizations whose work was going to be highlighted at the ceremony,” the foundation noted. It added that her decisions and actions “inadvertently have given ammunition to a variety of groups that promote the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions [BDS] movement targeting Israel.”Last month, Portman announced that she would not be participating in the Genesis Prize Ceremony originally scheduled for June. According to the foundation, she had cited “recent events in Israel.” The actress later took to Instagram to say that she was canceling because she did not want to appear to be endorsing Netanyahu.The foundation said her refusal to appear with the prime minister “is a sign of disrespect to the people of Israel, and their right to elect those who govern the Jewish State.” It added that it offered Portman an opportunity to hold a press conference and express her views, but she declined.The prize included a $2 million award: $1 million from the foundation and an addition $1 million from philanthropist Morris Kahn.According to the Genesis Prize Foundation’s statement last week, Portman “waived her financial award upon receiving the prize” in a letter in December. The actress, said the foundation, confirmed her intent not to exercise control over the monetary award ‘in any manner.’”But in April, after Portman’s announcement, the foundation repeatedly declined to comment on the future of the $2 million or the actress’s role. On Monday, the foundation said it could not address the discrepancy nor would it release Portman’s purported December letter.The foundation said last week that it will “give proper consideration” to the recommendations Portman made for the money, designed to advance women’s rights, but “the final decision will belong to GPF.” It said the announcements would be made later this year.The foundation also dismissed criticism of its decision-making process, and said it would not be making changes moving forward and that political considerations – or pressure from the Israeli government – will play no role. In Portman’s Instagram statement last month, she said she was inspired “to support a number of charities in Israel. I will be announcing them soon.” The actress has yet to make any public announcements on the matter.