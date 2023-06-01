The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Bill recognizing medical licenses for aliyah passes preliminary vote

The automatic recognition mechanism has been operating successfully in Europe for over a decade and has brought economic and social benefits to 28 countries.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 1, 2023 14:43
The assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on March 13, 2023 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A bill seeking to ease the process of absorption for immigrants and returning residents by allowing automatic recognition of professional licenses in the medical field in accordance with European Union regulations passed a preliminary vote in the Knesset on Wednesday.

The automatic recognition mechanism has been operating successfully in Europe for over a decade and has brought economic and social benefits to 28 countries home to about 500 million people.

MK Dan Illouz (Likud), who initiated the bill, expressed hope that this change will make it easier for immigrants in the absorption process in Israel. He stated that "Immigrating to the State of Israel is a Zionist value of the highest order and the State of Israel must ensure a comfortable and gentle reception for every Jew who chooses to immigrate to the land of his ancestors."

He also mentioned that one of the main barriers to immigration and absorption is the process of recognizing professional licenses and that many immigrants do not enjoy successful absorption and return to their countries of origin after having given up on getting their licenses recognized.

Illouz stressed that this bill aims to address this issue and make it easier for immigrants to integrate into Israeli society.

Shaare Zedek Medical Center doctors performing a skin cancer treatment procedure (credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER) Shaare Zedek Medical Center doctors performing a skin cancer treatment procedure (credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER)

What happens if the bill passes?

If the bill becomes law, it will make it easier for immigrants and returning residents to have their professional licenses recognized in the medical field in accordance with European Union regulations. This will help to remove one of the main barriers to immigration and absorption and make it easier for immigrants to integrate into Israeli society. It is hoped that this will lead to a more successful absorption process for immigrants and encourage more people to immigrate to Israel.

The EU system of automatic recognition of professional qualifications covers seven sectoral professions: Nurses, midwives, doctors, dentists, pharmacists, architects and veterinary surgeons. In order for a European to work in another EU country, professionals must apply to the authority that oversees their profession in that country for the recognition of their qualifications



