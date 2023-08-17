The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem Post Aliyah Portal

Israel appoints envoy for Ethiopian aliyah crisis

Thousands of Ethiopian citizens claim they are entitled for aliyah, but Israel says that the aliyah from this country has ended.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: AUGUST 17, 2023 12:19
Ethiopian Israelis protest for more aliyah outside of weekly cabinet meeting. (photo credit: COURTESY OF STRUGGLE TO SAVE ETHIOPIAN JEWRY (SSEJ))
Ethiopian Israelis protest for more aliyah outside of weekly cabinet meeting.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF STRUGGLE TO SAVE ETHIOPIAN JEWRY (SSEJ))

The Israeli government has appointed a special envoy to investigate and then to recommend a solution for the aliyah crisis from Ethiopia. There are thousands of Ethiopian citizens who claim they are entitled for aliyah and the Israeli government says that the aliyah from this country has ended.

Aliyah and Integration Minister Absorption, Ofir Sofer, has appointed Brig. Gen. (res.) Harel Knafo to spearhead a team that will assess Israel's current immigration policy concerning Ethiopia on Wednesday. Pending approval from the Civil Service Commission, Knafo and his team will delve into the immigration challenges, particularly focusing on those awaiting aliyah in Addis Ababa and Gondar. They will subsequently submit their findings to Sofer.

In the past, Knafo held several key positions: he commanded the Inter-Army Command and Staff College, served as the Chief of Staff of the Southern Command, and led the 890th Battalion of the Paratroopers. He also headed the Shomron Brigade during the second intifada, commanded the Reserve Brigade of the Paratroopers, and was the chief of Bislamach – the school for infantry officers and professionals.

Earlier this week, Israeli citizens of Ethiopian descent and advocates for Ethiopian Jewish immigration assembled outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. They demanded swift action to safeguard those eligible for Aliyah from the turbulent Gondar region. They highlighted to the Knesset that an astonishing 4,226 individuals from the camps in Gondar and Addis Ababa had filed requests for Aliyah. As the situation worsens in Ethiopia, particularly in areas like Gondar, those awaiting their journey to Israel face dire threats to their lives.

Israel executed rescue operation last week from Gondar

Last Thursday, Israel executed a significant rescue operation, evacuating over 200 Israeli and Ethiopian nationals from Ethiopia due to the intensifying conflict between the Ethiopian Army and the FANO militia. The rescue comprised three planes which transported Israeli citizens, Jewish Agency personnel, Project TEN volunteers, and immigrants. The joint initiative was a collaboration between the Prime Minister's Office and The Jewish Agency, with the security operations managed by the Jewish Agency's security officers.

Harel Knafo. (credit: MEIR ELIPOUR) Harel Knafo. (credit: MEIR ELIPOUR)

A coalition of advocacy groups supporting Ethiopian Jews voiced their concerns on Thursday. They emphasized, "The Department of Aliyah and Integration seems disconnected from reality." They added, "Thousands of Israelis, ranging from soldiers to ordinary citizens, took to the streets recently, expressing their frustrations over the government's seeming inertia. They're deeply concerned about our kin caught in the conflict near Gondar. A significant number of Jews are in imminent danger in Ethiopia, accentuated by the recent declaration of a state of emergency."

Out of these, 1,226 Jews have been officially recognized as qualified for immigration. However, despite its obligations, the Israeli government has not been proactive. The Minister of Absorption's silence is deafening. His decision to form a committee "to review the matter" seems like a mere tactic to buy time.

A report provided by the advocacy groups underscores the discrepancy between the reported figures and reality. "While news of the rescue operation in Gondar was heartening at first, the truth is only 44 out of the 204 rescued were eligible immigrants; the majority were Israeli citizens."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
3

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
4

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
5

Peruvian tribe claims it was attacked by seven-foot 'aliens'

An artistic rendition of an alien.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by