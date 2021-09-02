Local businesses find a friend in an olah who helps them help themselves

Rivkah Naomi Green never imagined herself in a career shipping Israeli products overseas, but a chance encounter with idealistic people gave her a newfound passion with the Lev Haolam organization.

The group assists Israeli small business to connect to lovers of the Jewish state around the world.

Boutique, family-owned artisan businesses from small communities might not have the chance to get their name out there otherwise. But thanks to the work that Green and the rest of the Lev Haolam team have been doing, chocolate, organic tea, handcrafted ceramics and other items are finding an international audience.

“We do the heavy lifting and handle shipping,” Green told In Jerusalem.

Green gives the example of one of their suppliers, David Ross of the Jerusalem-based ShalvaTea , which creates unique blends from locally sourced herbs.

“Thanks to Lev Haolam, David can order ingredients in bulk from local farmers and get a discounted price on his ingredients.”

Lev Haolam was founded approximately five years ago by a group of business owners from Judea and Samaria. Concerned about the threats of anti-Israel boycotts, they decided to think positively and created gift boxes that are now shipped to over 100 countries around the world.

Subscribers receive a gift box every month containing seven to nine products ranging from wine, olive oil, hand cream and more.

Green says one of the most popular items in the box is a magazine that profiles the farmers and craftspeople and their communities.

“We tell the stories about the producers, recipes and short news items,” says Green. “The feedback I receive is great. The subscribers feel a strong desire to be connected and want to support Israel.” She explained that a bar of award-winning artisan chocolate from Holy Cacao, located in the small community of Pnei Hever, is more than just chocolate, it’s a connection.

Making aliyah work despite disability

Born in South Africa, Green moved to the US after high school and lived there for over 20 years before moving to Israel six years ago. On top of the usual struggles a new immigrant experiences, Green also unexpectedly suffered hearing loss shortly after her move. Waking up one morning to find she had gone deaf in one ear was a shock that forced her to make changes. But it did not deter her from fulfilling her dream of making her new life in Israel work.

“I was working in the cosmetics industry in the US, which is very language-dependent. What on earth was I going to do here in Israel?”

“I for the most part had difficulty understanding what people were saying and I was scared. So I had to reinvent myself.”

That was around the time a friend invited her to help staff a table for the Lev Haolam organization at an annual event held at the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem.

“I loved the idea that people could support Israel in a different way than giving charity. Charity is important but I was enchanted with the idea of being a helping hand versus handouts.”

That initial event also gave Green the opportunity to meet supporters.

“I met this amazing couple from Australia who had been subscribers to Lev Haolam for the past four years. They were so excited to wait for the package to arrive every month.”

Since becoming a full-time spokesperson for the organization, Green has met supporters from such diverse locales as Guam, Finland and practically every country in-between.

Then the coronavirus hit, which made a huge negative impact on businesses, small ones in particular.

“We were able to manage our way through the year and a half and interestingly enough rather than decreasing sales, people were very eager to receive a package from Israel. A number of the businesses we partner with would not have made it through the corona year if not for the orders they received through Lev Haolam.”

Living through corona

She gave the example of Rozalia Cafe Patisserie and catering near Bet She’an run by the husband-and-wife team of Hannah and Netanel Agivim. Their first store, built six years ago in Beit She’an, burnt down. They relocated to nearby Hemdat in the Jordan Valley. COVID-19 forced them to close their restaurant. Events were canceled and it looked catastrophic from a financial point of view. But their special granola saved the day.

“We placed a large order for the granola,” Green said. “They never thought they could produce so much granola in such a short time, but they pooled together friends and neighbors and made it happen.”

Shipping was another challenging issue. During normal times, the Lev Haolam package typically arrives within three weeks of shipment. In the height of the pandemic, it was taking six to eight weeks due to canceled flights, understaffed airports and closed post offices.

She said the customers understood.

“We thought people would be irate, but we made a lot of phone calls and without exception, once they understood the situation, they still waited for their boxes. In the end, everyone ultimately received their package.”

Green enthused, “I love meeting our producers who are such amazing people.” She gave the example of Gift of the Earth, founded by Shlomit Cohen from the township of Bat Ayin. The company creates natural cosmetics with many of the ingredients being harvested locally.

Cohen encouraged her sister-in-law Shimrit Foychtvanger to turn her honey-based skin care into a marketable product. Shimrit and her husband Baruch own Negohot Honey, which is made through a natural process without added sugars or through heating the honey.

“Now they have beehives across Israel,” Green said.

Green related that she found it humbling to see “people helping people and encouraging each other, whole communities being strengthened. Supporters of Israel from all over the world are excited to make a difference.”