AIPAC opposes a letter against annexation spearheaded by AOC

WASHINGTON - The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) released a statement on Monday to announce its opposition to a letter circulating among four progressive Democrats, threatening to pursue conditions on the $3.8 billion in US military funding to Israel should it move forward with its plan to annex parts of the West Bank. An informal version of the letter has been circulating in Capitol Hill, but the four are yet to release the final version.“AIPAC opposes the letter being circulated by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and co-signed by Rashida Tlaib, Betty McCollum and Pramila Jayapal, which explicitly threatens the U.S.-Israel relationship in ways that would damage American interests, risk the security of Israel & make a two-state solution less likely,” the pro-Israel group said in a statement. Last week, some 190 members of House Democrats released a letter expressing opposition to Israeli annexation. However, that letter did not threaten to condition US aid to Israel. According to a draft of the new letter, the four Congresswomen also said they would work “to ensure non-recognition” of the move.The US and Israel are currently discussing a possible annexation of parts of the West Bank. Special representative for international negotiations, Avi Berkowitz, met with Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz on Monday to consider a few possible scenarios. Berkowitz also met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday.The coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White allows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bring sovereignty moves to a vote on Wednesday, July 1, at the earliest. But plans and US approval of them will not be ready by then.According to AIPAC, the new letter rejects President Obama’s security assistance commitment to Israel. “Democrats and Republicans in Congress agree the MOU is in America’s interest and is a key pillar of our security strategy in the region,” the statement reads. “Congress must continue to fully implement the Obama-Biden MOU.”“The U.S.-Israel relationship is a mutually beneficial partnership that reinforces our moral values and strategic interests. The overwhelming majority of Democrats and Republicans, in Congress and across the country, agree that America is best served when we stand with Israel,” AIPAC said in a statement.The pro-Israel group added that America’s security assistance to Israel is an investment that serves the US national interests, including promoting peace and deterring war.“Our lone stable, democratic ally in the Middle East faces unprecedented threats and challenges, and American support is critical to ensuring our strategic partner remains strong and secure. Annual security assistance helps ensure Israel can defend itself, by itself,” the statement reads.