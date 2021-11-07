The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

COVID-19 vaccine for kids like Hitler Youth, child predators - pundit

Candace Owens described this current situation as a "dystopian nightmare," and urged parents to "take control of their children" and to "realize the government is trying to step in as the parent."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 7, 2021 06:28
Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida. (photo credit: GAGE SKIDMORE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida.
(photo credit: GAGE SKIDMORE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Conservative political commentator Candace Ownes slammed the recent push in the US to vaccinate children aged five-11 against COVID-19 as being "sinister" and compared it to child predators and Nazi and Soviet youth programs.
Speaking to Fox News, Ownes directly responded to incentives recently pushed by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who offered $100 for children getting their first vaccine dose at public schools or municipal-run sites.
Owens slammed it as "not a good incentive" and told the news outlet that "there's something about this that feels like a child predator."
She further compared these to the youth programs orchestrated by Nazi Germany and Stalinist USSR, being, in her view, similar cases of "schools and the government issuing these brain-washing doctrines."
Owens described this current situation to Fox News as a "dystopian nightmare," and urged parents to "take control of their children" and to "realize the government is trying to step in as the parent."
Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
The comments follow the recent push by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisers to vaccinate children with the Pfizer vaccine. The pharmaceutical company has leaned into this, even releasing a new commercial featuring children who were part of their clinical trials dressed up as superheroes, though instead of fighting crime, they fight COVID-19.
This is not the first time Owens has shared views critical of vaccine mandates.
In late October, she revealed on Twitter that she has yet to be vaccinated and boasted of how she "survived the greatest psychological fear campaign in history."
Before that, she came out in support of NBA player Kyrie Irving and boxing champion Floyd Mayweather for fighting vaccine mandates.
Her opposition is so prominent that a medical facility in Colorado refused to grant her a COVID-19 test due to her views.
“I’ve just learned of this testing request and as the owner of this business am going to refuse this booking and deny service,” Aspen COVID Testing co-founder Suzanna Lee wrote in an email to Owens, as revealed in early September by MarketWatch.
“We cannot support anyone who has proactively worked to make this pandemic worse by spreading misinformation, politicizing and DISCOURAGING the wearing of masks and actively dissuading people from receiving life-saving vaccinations.”
In 2019, Owens also sparked controversy when video footage emerged of her saying she would have been fine with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, had he stayed in Germany.
"He was a national socialist," she said at a conference in the UK in December 2018. "But if Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, okay fine. The problem is that he had dreams outside of Germany... I don't really have a problem with nationalism."
But Owens is not the only right-wing figure to come out against vaccine mandates with comparisons to Nazi Germany. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has repeatedly made such comparisons.
“They’re ruining our country, these vaccine Nazis,” she recently said in an interview on Steve Banon's podcast.
Greene has come under fire several times for comments drawing comparisons between coronavirus public health measures and the Holocaust. In May, she compared a mask mandate for unvaccinated members of Congress to forcing Jews to wear yellow stars in Nazi Germany.
“This woman is mentally ill,” Greene said at the time, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star. And they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”
Tamar Beeri and Shira Hanau/JTA contributed to this report.


Tags Adolf Hitler nazi Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Words of political incitement fired at Bennett, coalition - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

By shunning COP26, Russia and China could doom us all

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
3

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
4

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
5

Vaccinated? These four factors could increase your risk of COVID infection

A WOMAN receives a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Tel Aviv in August

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by