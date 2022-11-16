The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Fox News' Hannity welcomes Trump 2024 bid opposed by other Murdoch media

Throughout Trump's presidency Murdoch media were usually supportive, but they have been critical of him since the party failed to deliver on their expectations of a "red wave" in midterms.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 07:15
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of midterm elections, in Dayton, Ohio, US November 7, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/GAELEN MORSE/FILE PHOTO)
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of midterm elections, in Dayton, Ohio, US November 7, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GAELEN MORSE/FILE PHOTO)

Donald Trump's 2024 bid for the US presidency was broadcast live and welcomed on the Fox News Hannity show on Tuesday, even as others in Rupert Murdoch-controlled media oppose giving the former president another tilt at the White House.

But the news network cut away about halfway through Trump’s hour-long speech for analysis and commentary before returning to the live feed and more measured commentary, in contrast to past practice when Fox routinely broadcast entire speeches by Trump.

Host Sean Hannity returned to the live feed, which continued beyond his primetime hour and into Laura Ingraham’s Ingraham Angle, where both the host and her guests had a more measured response to the announcement.

Rupert Murdoch-run media far less supportive of Donald Trump

Throughout Trump's presidency Murdoch media were usually supportive, but they have been critical of the Republican former president since the party failed to deliver on their expectations of a "red wave" of victories in Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 15, 2022 (credit: REUTERS) Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 15, 2022 (credit: REUTERS)

"The GOP and the country, would be best served if Mr. Trump ceded the field to the next generation of Republican leaders to compete for the nomination in 2024," the Murdoch-controlled Wall Street Journal's editorial board wrote on Monday.

"If Mr. Trump insists on running, then Republican voters will have to decide if they want to nominate the man most likely to produce a GOP loss."

"If Mr. Trump insists on running, then Republican voters will have to decide if they want to nominate the man most likely to produce a GOP loss."

Wall Street Journal

As the week's vote tallies revealed Democrats would retain control of the Senate, and Republicans would capture a slender majority in the House, Fox News analysts looked for an explanation.

On Nov. 9 Ingraham said that for the GOP to win the 2024 election, the party must look for candidates who are focused on winning - not "settling a score."

"The populist movement is about ideas. It is not about any one person," Ingraham said. "If the voters conclude that you’re putting your own ego or your own grudges ahead of what’s good for the country, they’re going to look elsewhere. Period."

That same day, Fox News host Tucker Carlson described Trump as a political mixed-blessing.

“The downsides are marbled with the upsides, but in this case, he’s certainly not the single cause of anything,” Carlson said. “Whether you like Trump or not - and many don’t and a lot do - it’s a lot more complicated than just him.”

In the days leading up to Tuesday’s announcement, Murdoch’s newspapers took swings at Trump, blaming him in opinion columns and editorials for the Republican Party’s midterm election losses.

The New York Post tabloid’s cover depicted Trump as Humpty Dumpty, with the headline, “Don (who couldn’t build a wall) had a great fall - can all the GOP’s men put the party back together again?”

In an opinion piece, Post columnist John Podhoretz called the former president “Toxic Trump,” whose endorsement was “perhaps the most profound vote repellent in modern American history.”

The Wall Street Journal echoed that sentiment, and on Nov. 9 published an editorial, “Trump Is the Republican Party’s Biggest Loser,” that noted the losses of Trump-backed candidates “in states that were clearly winnable,” including New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

Fox News did not respond to a request seeking comment.

 



Tags president republicans Donald Trump Fox News sean hannity US politics
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
2

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
3

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
4

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
5

China unveils giant new drone that may point to future of air warfare -analysis

Military vehicles carrying Wing Loong, a Chinese-made medium altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by