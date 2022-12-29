The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Jamie Raskin, Jewish Democrat who took lead in impeachment and Jan. 6 hearings, has cancer

His announcement included Raskin’s typical self-deprecating humor.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2022 01:52
US Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) speaks during a public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 12, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)
US Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) speaks during a public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 12, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

WASHINGTON — Jamie Raskin, the Jewish Maryland Democrat who has been a lead investigator of former President Donald Trump’s alleged responsibility for the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol, announced he has a serious but curable form of cancer.

“After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer. I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center,” Raskin said Wednesday in a statement. “Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment. I expect to be able to work through this period but have been cautioned by my doctors to reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu, and other viruses.”

US HOUSE impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) gives the closing argument against US president Donald Trump in the Capitol in Washington, last year. (credit: US SENATE TV/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) US HOUSE impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) gives the closing argument against US president Donald Trump in the Capitol in Washington, last year. (credit: US SENATE TV/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

His announcement included Raskin’s typical self-deprecating humor. “In addition to destroying cancer cells, chemotherapy impairs natural antibodies and undermines the body’s immune system,” he said. “I am advised that it also causes hair loss and weight gain (although I am still holding out hope for the kind that causes hair gain and weight loss).”

Jamie Raskin

Who is Jamie Raskin?

Raskin, who is about to start his fourth term in Congress was a lead prosecutor in the impeachment of Trump after the Jan. 6 riots. Raskin also played a lead role in the special bipartisan committee investigating the riots, which recommended federal criminal charges against Trump.

Just weeks prior to Trump’s impeachment trial, Raskin’s son, Tommy, died by suicide. The family set up a fund in his memory.

A constitutional scholar, Raskin has promoted Israeli-Palestinian reconciliation, in part through an intern program, and was a keynote speaker at the most recent conference of J Street, the liberal Middle East policy group. His speech focused on threats to democracy worldwide, including in the United States and Israel.



