M&M's replacing 'polarizing' mascots for Jewish actress— but why?

M&M's spokescandies — the colorful cartoon versions of the candies that appear in advertisements — are going on an indefinite hiatus, the candy company announced Monday. The move comes after Fox News' Tucker Carlson spent months attacking minor brand changes to some of the characters as "woke." Former "Saturday Night Live" star Maya Rudolph will step in to replace the chocolates.

“We are confident Ms. Rudolph will champion the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong,” M&M’s, which is owned by Mars, said in a statement.

"We definitely didn’t think it would break the internet. But now we get it — even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing." Mars

“In the last year, we’ve made some changes to our beloved spokescandies. We weren’t sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn’t think it would break the internet. But now we get it — even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M’s wanted since we’re all about bringing people together. Therefore, we have decided to take an indefinite pause from the spokescandies,” M&Ms wrote.

Why were the cartoon candies 'polarizing'?

Last year, M&Ms unveiled new looks for some of their talking chocolates. The Green M&M got sneakers instead of heels, and the Brown M&M traded in her stilettos for block heels. The candy company also shed the “Mr.” and “Ms.” titles for their characters and introduced a Purple peanut M&M to represent “acceptance and inclusivity.”

Tucker: M&M’s will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous. Until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That’s the goal. When you’re totally turned off, we’ve achieved equity… pic.twitter.com/rz7VtVCHWu — Acyn (@Acyn) January 22, 2022

The mascot makeover sparked online discussion, mostly consisting of playful memes. Some right-wing commentators took it more seriously though, with Carlson calling them “woke” and “less sexy” on his Fox News program.

“Woke M&Ms have returned. The Green M&M got her boots back, but apparently is now a lesbian maybe? And now there’s a plus-sized, obese Purple M&M,” Carlson said in a segment that aired last year after the first M&Ms rebrand.

“The Brown M&M has quote, ‘transitioned from high stilettos to lower block heels.’ Also less sexy. That’s progress. M&M’s will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous, until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That’s the goal. When you’re totally turned off, we’ve achieved equity. They’ve won.”

Who is filling M&M's 'lower block heel' shoes?

Jewish actress and comedian Maya Rudolph, known for roles including her scene-stealing impression of then-Sen. Kamala Harris on “Saturday Night Live,” and as Connie the Hormone Monstress in Netflix's “Big Mouth,” is set to star in a revamped M&Ms ad debuting during the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

Don't expect to see Rudolph in high stilettos.