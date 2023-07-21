The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
AOC, Nikki Haley squabble on Twitter over Israel

“Why does Israel get under your skin?” Haley asked. “Because it’s democratic, pro-American, or Jewish?" Nikki Haley wrote. "You all would fit in great with the antisemites at the United Nations.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 21, 2023 05:03
REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL candidate and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley speaks after announcing her 2024 presidential campaign, in Urbandale, Iowa, last week.
A brief spat on Twitter regarding Israel occurred between former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) this week.

On Wednesday, Haley tweeted out a list of congress members who voted against the recent resolution affirming that Israel "is not a racist or apartheid state" and that the support and partnership between the United States and Israel is unwavering.

“We’re taking names,” Haley wrote before going on to list Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Jamaal Bowman, Summer Lee, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Andre Carson, Delia Ramirez, and Ayanna Pressley. “These 9 members of Congress believe Israel is racist,” she continued. “We will remember this vote.”

The following day, AOC took to Twitter to respond.

“Oooh, a list!” the New York congresswoman wrote. “Remember to call it “People in Congress who think apartheid is wrong” or alternatively, “People in Congress who don’t ignore human rights abuses against Palestinians.”

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (credit: Wikimedia Commons) New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Haley subsequently responded back the final word in the back and forth.

“Why does Israel get under your skin?” Haley asked. “Because it’s democratic, pro-American, or Jewish? You don't get worked up about massive human rights violations in China, Iran, Cuba, & Venezuela. You all would fit in great with the antisemites at the United Nations.”

Behind Nikki Haley's allegation of antisemitism at the United Nations

Haley served as the US ambassador to the United Nations from early 2017 through late 2018 where she consistently defended Israel against numerous diplomatic onslaughts from many UN member states.

Haley’s reference to the United Nations describes the historic UN bias against the Jewish State.

The NGO, United Nations Watch, reported in 2022 that, during that year, the UN General Assembly adopted 15 resolutions against Israel versus just 13 for the rest of the world combined. Furthermore, from 2015 through 2022, the NGO reported the UNGA adopted 140 resolutions on Israel alone versus only 68 on other countries.



