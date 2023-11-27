Chris Christie: Trump's intolerance contributes to antisemitism

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie stated that former president Donald Trump "showed intolerance towards everyone" and "gave permission" for antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of intolerance, in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

Donald Trump's intolerant language and his intolerant conduct gives others permission to act the same. Intolerance towards anyone encourages intolerance towards everyone. pic.twitter.com/75gtZfaJ9s — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) November 26, 2023

"When you show intolerance towards everyone, which is what he does, you give permission as a leader for others to have their intolerance come out," said Christie. "Intolerance towards anyone encourages intolerance towards everyone."

Christie added that Trump isn't the only one enabling intolerance, pointing to rising antisemitism on college campuses, including "professors on some our most elite campuses in this country" and "university administrators and presidents who have been unwilling to stand up against antisemitism."

Christie called on governors of states where antisemitism is rising to send state police to secure campuses to help make Jewish students who are being attacked feel safe. Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Claremont, New Hampshire, U.S., November 11, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

The former governor and presidential candidate recently made similar comments to The New York Times, saying that Trump's "intolerance of everybody" contributed to surging antisemitism, although he added that he doesn't think Trump is an antisemite.

Christie: Degrading Hamas' military capability top priority in war

Christie also spoke about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, saying that Israel's "main priority has to be degrading Hamas' capability to militarily strike against Israel and its people again." Advertisement

In response to a question about if he felt that degrading Hamas' capabilities is a higher priority than returning the hostages, Christie stated "for those hostage families obviously the highest priority for them is to get their family members home. I just think Israel can wind up being able to make that evaluation itself. It's the one who's in the best position to make that evaluation. But I would say this, the long term peace and stability of Israel depends on the degrading of Hamas' military capability and it has to be the highest priority."

Christie was in Israel earlier this month, visiting a hospital in Tel Aviv and touring Kfar Aza, one of the kibbutzim hit hardest by the October 7th massacre conducted by Hamas.