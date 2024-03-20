Bipartisan bill introduced to make reporting campus antisemitism, and discrimination easier

Legislation proposed in Congress on Wednesday in response to rising campus antisemitism aims to increase accountability and transparency in the handling of discrimination complaints at colleges and universities under Title VI, according to a press release from bill co-sponsor Rep. Kathy Manning’s (D-NC) office.

Manning, co-chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, and Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR) introduced the “Protecting Students on Campus Act of 2024.” The Senate introduced a similar bill in late January.

“All students deserve to learn and live on college campuses without fear of discrimination, harassment, or intimidation. Unfortunately, right now, Jewish students across the country are facing a drastic rise in antisemitism, leaving them feeling threatened, ostracized, and unwelcome on campuses,” Manning said in the release.

Chavez-DeRemer said the legislation would empower students facing discrimination by making it easier to report civil rights violations.

Antisemitism a rising threat even before October 7

In August, two months before the October 7 attacks, Manning wrote a bipartisan letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona urging the Department to take more action to counter antisemitism, protect Jewish students on campuses, and brief Congress on the Department’s progress on implementing the National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism, according to the release. Demonstrators gather under the statue of John Harvard in support of students taking part in sit-in inside University Hall organized by a collective of students called Harvard Jews for Palestine, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Harvard University (credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)

The legislation would require colleges and universities receiving federal funding to share information with students about Title VI and include a link to the website where students can submit complaints regarding discrimination, the release said.

The legislation would also require the Assistant Secretary of Civil Rights at the Department of Education to brief Congress monthly on the number of discrimination complaints received and the office’s plan to address the complaints and provide data on the length of time the complaints remain open, the release added.

Furthermore, every institution of higher education receiving federal funding would be required to submit an annual report to the Inspector General of the Department of Education detailing the number of complaints regarding Title VI violations received, an analysis of the complaints, and the actions taken regarding the complaints.

Wednesday’s legislation comes a day after Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) submitted a letter to Cardona calling for a unified system for reporting incidents of antisemitism within the Office of Civil Rights.

The Department of Education has not returned The Post's request for comment.