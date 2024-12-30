Israeli leaders react to Jimmy Carter's death

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both expressed condolences on their official social media, commemorating US former president Jimmy Carter, who died on Sunday.

We will always remember President Carter’s role in forging the first Arab-Israeli peace treaty signed by Prime Minister Menachem Begin of Israel and President Anwar Sadat of Egypt, a peace treaty that has held for nearly half a century and offers hope for future generations. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 30, 2024

Prime Minister Netanyahu sent his condolences to the Carter family and the American people, emphasizing Carter's role in the Israel-Egypt peace negotiations and treaty in 1978-1979.

Today the world says goodbye to a brave leader: the 39th President of the United States of America, Jimmy Carter. In recent years I had the pleasure of calling him and thanking him for his historic efforts to bring together two great leaders, Begin and Sadat, and forging a… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) December 30, 2024

President Isaac Herzog referred to Carter as a "brave leader" who he had the pleasure of thanking for his historic efforts to forge peace between Israel and Egypt, which "remains an anchor of stability many decades later."

A complex legacy

Herzog also stated Carter's legacy will be "defined by his deep commitment to forging peace between nations."

Both Netanyahu and Herzog's posts on X/Twitter received criticism from Jewish followers, who referred to Carter as antisemitic.