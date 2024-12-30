Israeli leaders react to Jimmy Carter's death

Both President Herzog and Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed condolences on their official social media.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both expressed condolences on their official social media, commemorating US former president Jimmy Carter, who died on Sunday.

Prime Minister Netanyahu sent his condolences to the Carter family and the American people, emphasizing Carter's role in the Israel-Egypt peace negotiations and treaty in 1978-1979.

President Isaac Herzog referred to Carter as a "brave leader" who he had the pleasure of thanking for his historic efforts to forge peace between Israel and Egypt, which "remains an anchor of stability many decades later."

A complex legacy

Herzog also stated Carter's legacy will be "defined by his deep commitment to forging peace between nations."

Both Netanyahu and Herzog's posts on X/Twitter received criticism from Jewish followers, who referred to Carter as antisemitic.



