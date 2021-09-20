The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Marjorie Taylor Greene says Ilhan Omar supports terror, married brother

The accusation comes as the two congresswomen traded barbs and insults over Twitter.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 04:12
US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ilhan Omar. (photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS, REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)
US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ilhan Omar.
(photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS, REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)
Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia) accused her Democratic colleague Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) of supporting terrorism and having engaged in a fraudulent marriage with her brother.
"Damn autocorrect, every time I try to type your name it keeps correcting to Brotherf*cker," Greene tweeted Saturday, adding that "marriage fraud is a felony."
"Free upgrades are nice on airlines, but marrying your bother to give him an upgrade is a felony I look forward to make sure is investigated," she concluded.
Her accusation regarding Omar supposedly marrying her brother is a longstanding unsubstantiated allegation.
The remark followed an ongoing series of remarks the two congresswomen had made about each other in recent days.
Specifically, Greene's remark was a response to a tweet Omar made on Friday showing the Republican lawmaker, who is a staunch opponent of COVID-19 regulations, wearing a mask on a flight.
"I love how she walks around railing against mask mandates but time and time again complies when no one is paying attention," Omar wrote. "Typical hypocrite cult leader."
On Saturday, Omar had also responded to a video of Greene saying she would "blow away the Democrats' socialist agenda," followed by her using a .50-caliber sniper rifle to blow up a car with "SOCIALISM" written on it.
"This is sick and dangerous," wrote Omar. "It should be disturbing to all that Republicans can't engage in political discourse without constantly threatening violence in their campaign ads."
Greene fired back at Omar for allegedly supporting and bailing out terrorists.
"You’re sick & dangerous," she tweeted.
"You promoted, financially supported, & bailed out violent domestic terrorists who literally burned down your own city, causing billions in damage to poor vulnerable communities.
"In ‘22, I’m going to investigate & remove you for supporting terrorism."
Greene then proceeded to threaten to do the same to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris.
"By the time I’m done @IlhanMN, I’ll be sitting in your seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee. It will be all America First policies," she wrote.
"For now, Republicans can’t get anything accomplished on those useless committees while in the minority and is why our country is going to hell."
Omar and Greene have both been among the most controversial lawmakers in Congress, representing the Left and Right respectively. 
Both have also come under fire for perceived antisemitic comments. Omar has compared Israel to Hamas and the Taliban and is a vocal supporter of the BDS movement. Greene has compared COVID-19 regulations with the rules put in place by Nazi Germany during the Holocaust, voiced support for the antisemitic QAnon movement and made accusations that 2018 Camp Fire was caused by a "Jewish space laser."


Tags Terrorism congress antisemitism Ilhan Omar
