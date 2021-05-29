Rudy Giuliani on Antisemitism: 'This should not happen in America'

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani conducted an interview with Newsmax on Monday regarding the recent rise in antisemitic hate crimes in the US.

"This should be the biggest story in the country right now, and it's taking place on both coasts. This should not happen in America. The censorship is frightening," Giuliani said. "I would say this couldn't happen to the Jewish people in America; they're too much a part of America."

Giuliani stated that he believes the recent attacks are a result of what he saw as mostly negative media coverage that Israel received throughout Operation Guardian of the Wall

Referring to pro-Palestinian protestors, Giulani stated that "they're attacking Jewish people because they're Jewish. Some of these people might not even agree with the policies in Israel. They're getting beat up because they're Jewish, not because they're Israeli."

"They say terrible things about Jewish people, all the usual antisemitic stuff. They're the bankers, they have all the money, etc."

"But we shouldn't be surprised: Palestinians are trained in their schools to hate Jews," Giuliani continued.