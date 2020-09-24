The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Ted Cruz: Antisemitism on far Left will be ‘in ascension’ if Biden wins

Texas senator lauds UAE, Bahrain normalization as ‘fruit’ of US embassy move to Jerusalem, withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal.

By JEREMY SHARON  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 20:40
Senator Ted Cruz: Boycotts and other attacks on the livelihood of Jews have been part of antisemitism for centuries. (photo credit: KAMIL KRACZYNSKI/ REUTERS)
Senator Ted Cruz: Boycotts and other attacks on the livelihood of Jews have been part of antisemitism for centuries.
(photo credit: KAMIL KRACZYNSKI/ REUTERS)
US Senator for Texas Ted Cruz has said that “antisemitic voices in the far-left” of the Democratic Party will have a strong role in the party’s agenda with Israel should Democratic candidate and former vice president Joe Biden win the presidential election in November.
Speaking at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference which is being broadcast online today (Thursday), Cruz, a Republican, strongly criticized the stance taken by the Obama administration towards Israel, and accused former president Barack Obama and Biden of having orchestrated the UN Security Council Resolution 2334 which stated that Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem are illegal.
He also asserted that President Donald Trump’s decisions to move the US embassy to Jerusalem and to pull out of the Iranian nuclear deal helped spur the recent normalization agreements between the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain with Israel.
During his interview, the US senator argued that the Iran nuclear deal signed in 2015 between the Iran, the US and five other world powers had badly politicized the US relationship with Israel.
To view the full conference, click here >>
“When the Obama administration told congressional Democrats you either stand with Israel or you stand with the congressional Democratic Party, far too many democrats chose to stand with their party,” said Cruz.
“That dynamic is dangerous. If you look at the Democratic Party, there are some vocal antisemitic voices on the far left that are in the ascension, that if Biden wins will have a serious and vocal role,” he claimed.
And he alleged that both Obama and Biden had helped advance the UN resolution against Israeli settlements, during the transition period between Trump’s election victory and his inauguration, claiming that this could presage similar moves under a Biden presidency.
“It spoke volumes that after the 2016 election, the outgoing step that president Obama and Biden took was to orchestrate UN Resolution 2334, a blatantly anti-Israel resolution, predicated on a mountain of laws, claiming much of modern Israel is illegally occupied territory, claiming the Jewish quarter of [the Old City of] Jerusalem and the Wailing Wall is illegally occupied territory.
“That should never have happened. A strong American should have vetoed it. Not only should Obama and Biden have vetoed it, behind the scenes they quietly orchestrated it.Those are the voices that would be in ascension in a Biden presidency and I worry about it.”
Cruz also praised Trump’s relationship and policy towards Israel, saying that the recent signing of the Abraham Accords with the UAE and the normalization of relations with Bahrain was “the fruit” of the embassy move and the withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear agreement.
“The State Department, and the Defense Department said ‘don’t move the embassy, it would enrage Israel’s enemies and would impede the cause of middle east peace’,” said Cruz.
“I disputed that, I argued to the president that if we move the embassy it will be heard by our friends and enemies that we are unequivocally showing that we stand with Israel, period, the end. That clarity is the necessary precondition for peace. It is prerequisite for peace.
“Clarity is power. In the Middle East people respect strength not weakness. If you can be bullied militarily or by The New York Times and CNN then you’re not respected.”
Heather Stone, Chair of the Democrats Abroad Israel rejected Cruz’s comments, saying it was the Republican Party that politicized the relationship in 2015 in the political fight over the Iran nuclear deal.
“Trump has cynically turned Israel into a political football to serve his own political needs with certain constituencies, like the Christian Evangelicals and ultra Orthodox Jews. He actively tries to make Israel a wedge issue in American politics,” she said in response to the Senator’s claims.
“Senator Cruz should clean house in his own Republican Party of virulent anti-Semites, including those associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory, before lobbing claims at members of the Democratic Party.”
Stone said that Biden got into the presidential race “because President Trump failed to clearly call out racists, white supremacists, and anti-Semites who marched in Charlottesville chanting ‘Jews will not replace us’,”
She said that the recent agreements with the UAE and Bahrain were “an opportunity to expand the circle of peace in the region,” and that Biden would seize those opportunities, by bringing in additional Arab states and fostering renewed momentum in Israeli-Palestinian talks to keep a two-state solution alive, so Israel can retain its Jewish and democratic character.”
Stone asserted that Biden would “always stand resolutely for Israel’s right and ability to defend itself” against a hostile Iran, and condemned the slated sale of the advanced F-35 stealth fighters to the UAE.
“That includes ensuring Israel’s qualitative military edge, which Trump treated so cavalierly by promising to sell F-35 aircraft to Arab states, in contrast to the Obama-Biden administration, which reserved that capability for Israel.”



Tags Joe Biden ted cruz antisemitism Elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The lockdown aid package is welcome, but more must be done By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Emirati Crown Prince is this year's 'person of the year,' not coronavirus By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Elie Podeh The coming out of the Israel-Bahrain clandestine relationship By ELIE PODEH
Ruth Wasserman Lande An Arab-Israeli take on the Abraham Accords By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE
Douglas Bloomfield If Biden wins, he'll have to get around Senator Mitch McConnell By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by