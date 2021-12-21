Israeli talks with Hamas on Gaza prisoner swap in dead end

Talks between Hamas and Israel over a long-term truce in the Gaza Strip and a possible prisoner swap have once again led to a dead end, according to a report by Walla News defense correspondent Amir Bohbot.

The sides have been engaged in indirect negotiations - with Egyptian mediation – for the last six months since the last round of violence in the Gaza Strip in May.

Israeli defense officials have held a number of round of talks with Hamas in Egypt and on Monday night the latest round is said to have failed, according to the report. Hamas is holding the bodies of two IDF soldiers – Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul – as well as Israeli civilians, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed.

The Defense Ministry is said to be working on a new proposal in an attempt to keep the talks with Hamas alive.

Earlier this week, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) reached an agreement to step up terror attacks against Israel, especially in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

The Iranian-backed groups also agreed to increase coordination between their military wings, Izaddin al-Qassam Brigades, and al-Quds Brigades.

The agreement was reached during meetings of leaders of Hamas and PIJ in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.