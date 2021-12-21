Hamas is increasingly pushing for deadly terror attacks in the West Bank as tensions continue to rise in the Gaza Strip and inside Israeli prisons for Palestinian prisoners.

More than half a year since the last round of violent escalations between the two sides, Hamas has understood that terror is the route it must take in order to push Israel to make concessions.

Though there has been relative quiet in southern Israel since a ceasefire brought to an end the 11 days of fighting in May, there have been close to a dozen attacks on Israeli civilians by Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem in the past month and a half.

Two of the attacks were deadly, killing 26-year-old Eli Kay in a shooting attack in Jerusalem by a Hamas member and 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman in a shooting attack near the West Bank settlement of Homesh claimed by Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

According to reports, Hamas told Egyptian mediators that they do not accept Israel’s connection of reconstructing the coastal enclave with a prisoner swap deal and warned of renewed hostilities over Israel’s "foot dragging" over the Strip’s reconstruction and the lifting of the blockade.

Yehuda Dimentman, killed by Palestinian terrorists at Homesh, is seen with his wife and child. (credit: Courtesy the Dimentman family)

A source in the group was quoted by Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen network on Monday that “the situation in Gaza is heating up fast, and there may be escalation measures in the near future.”

Along with continued rocket tests, Hamas's military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, launched the "Shield of Jerusalem (al-Quds)" drill in the Gaza Strip last week to "raise combat readiness and simulate different scenarios."

Senior Israeli officials in the defense ministry and IDF have said that Israel will continue to maximize humanitarian aid to Gaza while making sure that Hamas cannot benefit from the funds or materials for its military wing.

Israel has linked the reconstruction of the Strip and its economy to the release of the remains of two soldiers killed in the 2014 war with the group as well as two Israeli civilians who entered the Strip and are being held by the group.

Meanwhile, Hamas has said that the reconstruction of the Strip and a prisoner exchange are two separate issues.

Both Hamas and the IDF are refusing to budge on their demands. And with that, the ruling terror group in the Strip warned that it would not sit idly by and has increased the pressure on Israel through attacks in the West Bank.

In an earlier report by The Jerusalem Post, Hamas agreed with Palestinian Islamic Jihad to increase coordination between their military wings. The two groups have praised Palestinians in the West Bank for forming “Popular Resistance Committees to confront attacks by settlers and occupation soldiers.”

Despite the IDF not considering the rise in violence as a “wave,” Israel reportedly threatened to resume targeted assassinations in the Gaza Strip and abroad in response to the recent spate of attacks in the West Bank.

The Israeli military has also increased troop presence as well as overnight raids in the West Bank and arrested over 100 Hamas militants in the Hebron region in the southern West Bank in recent days.

According to a report by Channel 13 on Monday, the arrested men had been planning to carry out terror attacks against Israelis with military-grade weaponry.

Last month the IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Police foiled another Hamas cell that was planning to imminently carry out suicide bomb attacks, shootings, kidnappings, and more. The thwarting of the 50-person cell was led by Hamas leaders in Turkey and the Gaza Strip and was made public a day after Kay was killed in Jerusalem’s Old City.

All of this while Hamas continues to negotiate with Israel via Egyptian meditation about the reconstruction of the devastated enclave and bettering the lives of Palestinians in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

So while Hamas talks politics, it is clear that the terror group has not changed its spots. It will continue to encourage Palestinians in the West Bank to carry out attacks with the intent to kill Israelis.