The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Bennett's gov't bent on legalizing Evyatar outpost, Minister says

A deal struck to legalize the yeshiva was born from a defense concern: The government didn't want to see a violent repeat of Amona.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 8, 2022 21:20

Updated: FEBRUARY 8, 2022 21:54
Settlers and right-wing activists hold a study session at the Evyatar outpost, to demand that the Defense Minister Benny Gantz allow a yeshiva to be opened at the site. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Settlers and right-wing activists hold a study session at the Evyatar outpost, to demand that the Defense Minister Benny Gantz allow a yeshiva to be opened at the site.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government is intent on upholding its agreement to allow a yeshiva on the West Bank Evyatar outpost, Culture and Sports Minister Hili Tropper (Blue and White) said on Tuesday.

"We want to uphold this agreement," Tropper told the annual Jerusalem Conference of the BeSheva Group. 

He spoke just one day after Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said told his Yesh Atid party's Knesset faction that he opposed the agreement his government made with settlers on Evyatar at the end of June.

The 50 families that lived there agreed to voluntarily evacuate the outposts they had built in May, in the aftermath of the nearby terror attack that claimed the life of Yehuda Guetta, 19.

In exchange, the government agreed to allow for a yeshiva and a new community on the hilltop off of Route 505 in Samaria, once it surveyed the land status to ensure that there was enough state land to support the two initiatives.

A JEWISH teenager in Givat Evyatar, near the Palestinian village of Beita. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS) A JEWISH teenager in Givat Evyatar, near the Palestinian village of Beita. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Such a survey has been completed and outgoing Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said there was no legal impediment to upholding the deal. The matter is now in the hands of Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White.

On Monday, according to the Arutz Sheva website, Gantz told his faction meeting he would support the deal. But the matter has split the government, with Meretz and Yesh Atid coming out against it.

Lapid told his Knesset faction on Monday, "This agreement was not made with me. I represent half of the government and therefore in my eyes it is not valid and I oppose it."

On Tuesday Tropper said everyone in the government, aside apparently from Lapid, knew about this deal.

This deal was not "done under the table," Tropper said, adding that it was done in coordination with Bennett, together with the cabinet secretary and Gantz.

The issue of Evyatar caught the government during its first weeks, Tropper explained. 

Gantz didn't want to see a repeat of what occurred at the Amona outpost, Tropper said. His words were a reference to the violent clashes that had occurred between settlers and security forces a number of times at the Amona outpost in the Binyamin region of the West Bank. This included the forced demolition of nine permanent homes in Amona in 2006 and the full evacuation of the outpost in 2017.

"I hope we can stand by the agreement, including creating an educational institution at Evyatar. There are still stumbling blocks along the way, but there is a true will" to abide by the deal, he said.

The Evyatar initiative was spearheaded by the grassroots Nahala Movement headed by Daniella Weiss and the Samaria Regional Council headed by Yossi Dagan.

To pressure Gantz to move on the matter, a small group of settlers, including yeshiva students, have sat since Sunday at the edge of the Evyatar hilltop.   

"We are presenting here a demand from the government to fulfill its obligation and commitment to the Evyatar agreement," Weiss said.

The land survey has been completed, the attorney general has rendered his opinion, Weiss said.

"Now we are looking for a formal declaration from Defense Minister Gantz," she said.

The push to settle the Evyatar hilltop is part of a larger drive to cement Israel's hold on Judea and Samaria, particularly Area C of the West Bank.

The international community and the United States have opposed such activity. 

The Foreign Ministry and Lapid had warned that moves to legalize the Evyatar hilltop for Jewish settlement could harm Israel's standing international and weaken its relations with its staunchest allies, including the US.



Tags Benny Gantz Outposts Settlements West Bank Yair Lapid evyatar borovsky Amona right wing Chili Tropper Evyatar hilltop
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

Are Jews white? Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish? ‘The View’ Holocaust controversy, explained

Whoopi Goldberg attends a benefit event in New York City, Sept. 13, 2021.
3

COVID-19: Green Pass narrowed to large events starting next week

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
4

Iran ‘society set to explode’ while Biden unfreezes $29 billion for regime

Members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) navy participate in a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17', in the southwest of Iran, in this picture obtained on December 22, 2021.
5

Putin, Johnson speak after UK intercepts four Russian bombers

A Russian TU-95 bomber flies through airspace northwest of Okinoshima island, Fukuoka

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by