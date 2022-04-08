The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Childhood friends out for beer murdered in Tel Aviv terrorist attack

Eitam Megini, 27, and Tomer Morad, 28, moved from Kfar Saba to live together as roommates in Tel Aviv.

By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 8, 2022 12:16

Updated: APRIL 8, 2022 12:25
Scene of shooting attack in Tel Aviv, April 7, 2022 (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
Scene of shooting attack in Tel Aviv, April 7, 2022
(photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

The two Israelis murdered in Thursday's shooting attack on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv have been identified as Eitam Megini, 27, and Tomer Morad, 28, of Kfar Saba, who went to Ilka bar together for some drinks.

The victims moved from Kfar Saba to live together as roommates in Tel Aviv, and Morad was employed at the bar where they were slain.

"The Kfar Saba municipality hangs its head in pain and shares in the grief of the families of those murdered in the attack yesterday in Tel Aviv," The Kfar Saba municipality said in a statement. "The families have been accompanied by social workers from the department of social-community services, providing them with the help that they need. The entire city of Kfar Saba embraces the families and sends best wishes to the injured."

"A heaviness has fallen on our city, we awoke to an unbearably hard morning, with difficult knowledge that the murdered are two dear sons of our city — Eitam Megini and Tomer Morad ... childhood friends that grew up and were educated in our city, Kfar Saba, from among the best of our children," said Kfar Saba Mayor Rafi Saar. "Our hearts are with the victim's families, dear and beloved families. The difficult feelings are mixed with anger, frustration, and pain. There are no words that can comfort those that have lost their children. We will support the families and will do everything in order to protect our lives and to continue ... until victory because we don't have an option and we don't have another land. I hope for a speedy recovery to the injured and send condolences on behalf of the entire city to the families of the victims."

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid posted not long after the publication of the names of the victims that Morad was a relative of one of his advisors. 

Police and security forces at the scene of a shooting in Tel Aviv, April 7, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Police and security forces at the scene of a shooting in Tel Aviv, April 7, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

"At 1 p.m. I spoke at length with Dana, my advisor," tweeted Lapid. "Ten years we've worked together. We're also friends. One of the victims is Tomer, brother of her brother-in-law. A wonderful 27-year-old man. This morning I got up to this product of a poisonous machine. Only united can we win against terrorism, also [against] the hate that is distributed here."



