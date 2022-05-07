Israeli security forces demolished the home of a Palestinian terrorist involved in a deadly shooting attack in the West Bank in December.

IDF troops along with Border Police destroyed the floor where Omar Ahmed Yassin Jaradat lived in the village of Silat al-Harithiya.

During the operation, a number of riots broke out with Palestinians throwing stones and Molotov Cocktails at troops. Gunfire was also heard by forces, but no troops were injured.

Israeli forces responded with riot dispersal methods, including using Ruger semi-automatic rifles, which have seen more frequent use in the West Bank in riot control in recent months.

Jaradat, along with four others, were involved in a shooting attack on December 16th 2021 that claimed the life of 25 year-old Yehuda Dimentman near the Homesh outpost. Two other Israelis were lightly wounded in the attack claimed by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group.

MOURNERS ATTEND the funeral of Yehuda Dimentman at the West Bank hilltop of Homesh last month. He was killed in a terrorist attack. (credit: FLASH90)

Though the attackers were able to escape the scene, they were later arrested by IDF troops.

The demolition was carried out in accordance with the order of the Head of the Central Command after the High Court of Justice rejected the family's appeal.

The homes of all terrorists involved in the deadly attack have been demolished by Israeli forces.

Previous suspects' houses also demolished

In March, Israeli troops demolished the homes of Muhammad Youssef Jaradat and Ghaith Ahmed Yassin Jaradat, also from Silat al-Harithiya. The IDF demolished the home of a fourth suspect in February.

A controversial tactic, Israeli officials say home demolitions are a key deterrent to stop other potential attackers, but Palestinians and human rights groups criticize the army for using collective punishment by demolishing the homes of the terrorist’s families.

The IDF believes that while there is no exact science to stopping terror attacks, home demolitions have led to attacks being thwarted and less motivation to carry out attacks.