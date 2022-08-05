UN official on MidEast peace: No justification for attacks on civilians

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland said that there can be "no justification" for attacks against civilians amid the IDF's Operation Breaking Dawn in the Gaza Strip.

This, he said after talking about those killed amid the IDF operation. "In the past few hours, at least 10 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes," he said. "I am deeply saddened by reports that a five-year-old child has been killed in these strikes."

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan expressed outrage in response to Wennesland's message, tweeting, "While the Palestinian Islamic Jihad is launching missiles at Israeli civilians, the UN envoy expresses 'deep concern' for the neutralization of a senior terrorist behind an imminent attack on Israelis. Will he also express deep concern over the neutralization of al-Zawahiri?"

Wennesland further recognized the dangers of these escalations and called on both sides to stop attacking immediately.

"The progress made in gradually opening Gaza since the end of the May escalation risks being undone, leading to even greater humanitarian needs at a time when global resources are stretched and international financial support for a renewed humanitarian effort in Gaza will not be easily available," said Wennesland.

He concluded, "The UN is fully engaged with all concerned in an attempt to avoid a further conflict which would have devastating consequences, mainly for civilians. The responsibility is with the parties to avoid this from happening."

Breaking Dawn

His was one of the few international reactions to the escalations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Throughout Friday evening alone, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired a massive volley of rockets into southern Israel and made moves to launch targeted attacks against civilians throughout all of Israel.

Israel launched a targeted attack earlier in the afternoon in the Gaza Strip, striking multiple targets belonging to the group and killed close to a dozen operatives including the head of the group in the northern part of the enclave.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.