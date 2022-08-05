The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

UN official on MidEast peace: No justification for attacks on civilians

"The progress made in gradually opening Gaza since the end of the May escalation risks being undone."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 5, 2022 22:40

Updated: AUGUST 5, 2022 22:53
United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland said that there can be "no justification" for attacks against civilians amid the IDF's Operation Breaking Dawn in the Gaza Strip.

This, he said after talking about those killed amid the IDF operation. "In the past few hours, at least 10 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes," he said. "I am deeply saddened by reports that a five-year-old child has been killed in these strikes."

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan expressed outrage in response to Wennesland's message, tweeting, "While the Palestinian Islamic Jihad is launching missiles at Israeli civilians, the UN envoy expresses 'deep concern' for the neutralization of a senior terrorist behind an imminent attack on Israelis. Will he also express deep concern over the neutralization of al-Zawahiri?"

Wennesland further recognized the dangers of these escalations and called on both sides to stop attacking immediately.

"The progress made in gradually opening Gaza since the end of the May escalation risks being undone, leading to even greater humanitarian needs at a time when global resources are stretched and international financial support for a renewed humanitarian effort in Gaza will not be easily available," said Wennesland.

He concluded, "The UN is fully engaged with all concerned in an attempt to avoid a further conflict which would have devastating consequences, mainly for civilians. The responsibility is with the parties to avoid this from happening."

"The UN is fully engaged with all concerned in an attempt to avoid a further conflict which would have devastating consequences, mainly for civilians. The responsibility is with the parties to avoid this from happening."

Tor Wennesland

Breaking Dawn

His was one of the few international reactions to the escalations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Throughout Friday evening alone, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired a massive volley of rockets into southern Israel and made moves to launch targeted attacks against civilians throughout all of Israel.

Israel launched a targeted attack earlier in the afternoon in the Gaza Strip, striking multiple targets belonging to the group and killed close to a dozen operatives including the head of the group in the northern part of the enclave.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.



Tags Palestinian Islamic Jihad Middle East peace United Nations rockets Rocket Attack gaza strip
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
2

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
3

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
4

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh
5

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike

OSAMA BIN LADEN WITH ADVISOR AL-ZAWAHIRI DURING INTERVIEW.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by