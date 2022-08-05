The Home Front Command published instructions on Friday for Israelis living close to Gaza after the IDF struck Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza.

The instructions are valid from Friday morning until 6 p.m. on Saturday, although the IDF may release more instructions after that time period.

According to the instructions, people living in proximity to Gaza were told not to have gatherings over 10 people in open spaces and 50 people in closed spaces. Places of work that have access to shelters were given the okay to keep working, but those that don't were instructed to close, as were education institutions.

The instructions for the west and center of the Negev and Lachish were the same except they could have gatherings of up to 100 people in closed spaces.

The new service pin of the Home Front Command rescue service (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The rest of the country was given no special instructions.

Southern cities prepares

Following the IDF announcement of a special situation, Ahskelon's Mayor Tomer Galam announced the opening of Ahskelon's public shelters.

Beersheba also announced that it was opening its shelters a few minutes later.

The IDF strikes included an assassination of a top Islamic Jihad operative.