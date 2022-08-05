The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Home Front releases instructions for Israelis following IDF strike in Gaza

Tensions between Israel and the Islamic Jihad have have been running high over the past few days.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 5, 2022 17:07

Updated: AUGUST 5, 2022 17:13
Rockets are launched by Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants into the sea during a drill, in Gaza City June 20, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Rockets are launched by Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants into the sea during a drill, in Gaza City June 20, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

The Home Front Command published instructions on Friday for Israelis living close to Gaza after the IDF struck Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza.

The instructions are valid from Friday morning until 6 p.m. on Saturday, although the IDF may release more instructions after that time period.

According to the instructions, people living in proximity to Gaza were told not to have gatherings over 10 people in open spaces and 50 people in closed spaces. Places of work that have access to shelters were given the okay to keep working, but those that don't were instructed to close, as were education institutions.

The instructions for the west and center of the Negev and Lachish were the same except they could have gatherings of up to 100 people in closed spaces.

The new service pin of the Home Front Command rescue service (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)The new service pin of the Home Front Command rescue service (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The rest of the country was given no special instructions.

Southern cities prepares

Following the IDF announcement of a special situation, Ahskelon's Mayor Tomer Galam announced the opening of Ahskelon's public shelters.

Beersheba also announced that it was opening its shelters a few minutes later.

The IDF strikes included an assassination of a top Islamic Jihad operative.



Tags Gaza IDF home front command islamic jihad
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
2

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
3

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
4

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh
5

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike

OSAMA BIN LADEN WITH ADVISOR AL-ZAWAHIRI DURING INTERVIEW.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by