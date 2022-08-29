The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Palestinian hunger striker’s attorney appeals again to court for release

Palestinian hunger striker Khalil Awawdeh's case has gained increasing local and international attention since he started his hunger strike on March 3.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: AUGUST 29, 2022 21:55
Palestinian hunger striker Khalil Awawdeh appealed again on Monday to the High Court of Justice to authorize his release from administrative detention after it denied a similar request last week.

The High Court is set to hold a hearing on the matter at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Awawdeh’s case has gained increasing local and international attention since he started his hunger strike on March 3.

A photograph of an emaciated-looking Awawdeh, who has now gone almost 180 days without food, showing his bones jutting out from his skin, has been widely circulated on social media.

Who is Khalil Awawdeh and why is he being detained? 

The father of four in his early 40s, Awawdeh is a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. He had initially been questioned on suspicion of incitement, released and then arrested as an administrative detainee last December 27.

The detention, during which he was held without charges, was initially due to last six months. It was extended for another six, but then shortened. He is now expected to be released in October.

Due to his frail medical condition, Awawdeh has been hospitalized at Shamir Medical Center near Ramle. Earlier this month, the IDF suspended his administrative detention for the duration of his hospital stay.

Islamic Jihad had demanded Awawdeh’s release as one of its conditions for the Egyptian-brokered truce that ended Operation Breaking Dawn earlier this month, but Israel rejected that request.

Last week, the High Court rejected Awawdeh’s appeal, explaining that given the suspension of his detention during hospitalization, there was no need for legal intervention.

Awawdeh’s attorney Ahlam Haddad argued in her new petition that the administrative detention must be lifted altogether. She added that if there were charges against her client that warranted jail time, then he should be given the right to defend himself in a court of law.

Haddad wrote that her client had been fasting for more than 170 days, was in poor health and consequently could pose no danger.

What have outside experts said?

Neurologist Bettina Birmanns, who volunteers with Physicians for Human Rights Israel, visited Awawdeh on Friday. She concluded that he was at risk of irreversible neurological damage and could soon face death.

“In addition to the risk of cardiac malfunctions, which may occur suddenly, there is a real risk that Khalil will suffer significant functional damage even if he is released immediately and ends his strike,” Physicians for Human Rights Israel said.

The European Union’s Representative Office in Jerusalem called on Israel to release Awawdeh, explaining that it was “shocked by the horrible pictures” of his emaciated body and that “unless charged immediately, he has to be released!”

The Israeli left-wing NGO HaMoked said Israel now holds 671 Palestinian administrative detainees,

HaMoked executive director Jessica Montell said, “Israel is holding hundreds of Palestinians for months, some even for years, with no charge or trial, solely on the basis of secret evidence, so there’s absolutely no meaningful judicial review of these detentions. And the number of administrative detainees has increased dramatically over the past few months. This is outrageous. These detainees should be given a fair trial, or released immediately. This sweeping use of administrative detention is unacceptable.”

