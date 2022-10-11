The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
'A holiday turned into sad, painful day' - Lapid mourns soldier Ido Baruch

Sayeret Givati soldier Ido Baruch succumbed to his wounds after a drive-by shooting in the West Bank.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 11, 2022 19:50

Updated: OCTOBER 11, 2022 19:54
IDF Sayeret Givati's Ido Baruch, killed in a drive-by shooting in the West Bank. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
IDF Sayeret Givati's Ido Baruch, killed in a drive-by shooting in the West Bank.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Israeli leaders offered words of condolence to the family of IDF soldier Ido Baruch after it was announced that the Sayeret Givati soldier had succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday evening after being injured in a drive-by shooting attack.

"A holiday was turned into a sad and painful day," said Prime Minister Yair Lapid. "It was with sadness and pain that I received the news of the death of the Sayeret Givati combat soldier, St-Sgt. Ido Baruch, who fell in the line of duty, in a shooting attack that was carried out by a despicable terrorist."

Lapid continued, saying that on "behalf of myself and the Israeli government, I send condolences to his family and friends in his brigade. These words cannot express the great sorrow and pain. We will not stop until we catch the killers."

President Isaac Herzog also released a statement, saying "I grieve together with the family of Sayeret Givati's Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch, killed in an awful terror attack near Shavei Shomron. We will keep fighting terror without compromise. I trust and back the Israeli security forces and pray for quieter times."

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu also offered his "heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Sergeant Ido Baruch, a 21-year-old Sayeret Givat fighter, who was killed today in an attack near Shavei Shomron. May his memory be blessed."
Baruch was aged 21 and from the town of Gedera.

Israeli security forces are seen following a shooting incident at a check point next to Shuafat in east Jerusalem, October 10, 2022. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) Israeli security forces are seen following a shooting incident at a check point next to Shuafat in east Jerusalem, October 10, 2022. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

"It was with sadness and pain that I received the news of the death of the Sayeret Givati combat soldier, St-Sgt. Ido Baruch, who fell in the line of duty, in a shooting attack that was carried out by a despicable terrorist."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid

Prime Minister Yair Lapid

Shooting attacks on IDF soldiers 

The soldier from Sayeret Givati was initially described as being in moderate condition with gunshot wounds to the upper body, but his condition deteriorated en route to Meir hospital in Kfar Saba for medical treatment.

The soldier was injured around noon while securing a march by settlers in the nearby town of Sebastia which takes place every year around the Sukkot holiday. He had been at a guarded military post at the Ganot interchange when a car sped by and opened fire.

Baruchs' death comes just two days after IDF military policewoman Noa Lazar was killed in a similar drive-by attack in Jerusalem. Also injured in the attack that took Lazar's life, security guard David Morel was still in critical condition as of Tuesday evening. 

Neither of the shooters has yet been apprehended. 



