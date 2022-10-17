IDF soldiers entered Nablus on Sunday evening to arrest Hamza al-Azzi, who was wanted under suspicion of taking part in terrorist activity.

At the same time, IDF soldiers and Border Police officers worked together in the village of Karawat Bani Hassan to arrest another wanted person allegedly connected to terrorist activity, as well as to confiscate terrorist funds.

Both of the people arrested were transferred for further investigation by security forces.

East Jerusalem clashes rage on

This was just as there were additional reports of violent clashes between security forces and rioters in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber. The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported four people injured so far as a result of said clashes.

These clashes come just as Israel has reached a state of increased tension in the West Bank, with security forces having entered Jenin last Friday so as to operate against terrorist groups in the region.

IDF raid on Jenin, October 14, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

During the operation, there was an exchange of fire during which three Palestinians were killed. One of them was Abdullah Ahmed, a doctor from Ramallah who has previously taken part in shooting at security forces.

The other two were Mateen Dabaya, a gunman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's armed wing, the Al-Quds Brigades, and Abdullah Abu al-Teen, a senior member of the armed wing of Fatah, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.

The clashes saw cooperation between the armed groups of the ruling Fatah faction and the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad.