Members of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition held meetings in London to plan the next flotilla from Europe to Gaza which is intended to break the siege on Gaza that will start in 2023.

According to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the meeting was sponsored by the Palestinian Forum in Britain. They also said that it was attended by representatives of the international coalition in multiple European countries, New Zealand, Malaysia, Turkey, Canada, the US and South Africa. The International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza also attended.

"Our goals remain full human rights for all Palestinians," the Freedom Flotilla Coalition wrote on their official website about their next flotilla. "In particular, freedom of movement within historic Palestine and the right of return."

"This work includes amplifying Palestinian voice," they continue on their site. "While some of our partner organizations are actively involved with important programs addressing the most urgent needs of Palestinian children traumatized by the blockade and murderous Israeli attacks on Gaza, we recognize that a lasting solution requires an end to the blockade."

Who is the Freedom Flotilla Coalition? And what are flotillas?

Formed in 2010, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition claims that they are a "people-to-people solidarity movement composed of campaigns and initiatives from different parts of the world, working together to end the illegal Israeli blockade of Gaza," according to their site.

They also claim on their site that they stand against the Israeli blockade and are "governed by the principles of nonviolence and nonviolent resistance."

On their site, they have a link that sends readers to their extensive research and information on past flotillas and lawsuits against the Israeli government.

For ten years, 16 flotillas were sent to Gaza, and only eight that were sent in 2008 made it to Gaza. Israel started blocking flotilla arrivals in 2009.

In May 2010, after multiple warnings, IDF naval forces intercepted six flotillas that were on their way to Gaza. The flotilla was sponsored by the Free Gaza Movement (FDM), several European Palestinian solidarity organizations and Insani Yardim Vakfi (IHH), an Istanbul-based Islamic charity fund that has ties to Hamas.

Members on board one flotilla, the Mavi Mamara, attacked the IDF with weapons. As a result of the attack, nine flotilla members were killed and dozen wounded. Seven Israeli soldiers were also wounded during the attack. The other five flotilla ships did not engage in fighting with the IDF. Instead, they sailed to the Port of Ashdod and were all deported back to their home countries.

