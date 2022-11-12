The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Hamas plans another flotilla to Gaza: The terror flotilla must be prevented

Representatives of the international coalition in multiple European, and Middle Eastern countries as well as Canada, the US and South Africa attended the meeting.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 12, 2022 01:55
Flotilla meeting in London (photo credit: FREEDOM FLOTILLA COALITION)
Members of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition held meetings in London to plan the next flotilla from Europe to Gaza which is intended to break the siege on Gaza that will start in 2023.

According to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the meeting was sponsored by the Palestinian Forum in Britain. They also said that it was attended by representatives of the international coalition in multiple European countries, New Zealand, Malaysia, Turkey, Canada, the US and South Africa. The International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza also attended.

"Our goals remain full human rights for all Palestinians," the Freedom Flotilla Coalition wrote on their official website about their next flotilla. "In particular, freedom of movement within historic Palestine and the right of return."

"This work includes amplifying Palestinian voice," they continue on their site. "While some of our partner organizations are actively involved with important programs addressing the most urgent needs of Palestinian children traumatized by the blockade and murderous Israeli attacks on Gaza, we recognize that a lasting solution requires an end to the blockade."

Who is the Freedom Flotilla Coalition? And what are flotillas?

PRO-PALESTINIAN activists wave Turkish and Palestinian flags during the welcoming ceremony for the ‘Mavi Marmara,’ in Istanbul in December 2010. Nine Turkish activists died the previous May when IDF naval commandos stopped the ship. (credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)PRO-PALESTINIAN activists wave Turkish and Palestinian flags during the welcoming ceremony for the ‘Mavi Marmara,’ in Istanbul in December 2010. Nine Turkish activists died the previous May when IDF naval commandos stopped the ship. (credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

Formed in 2010, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition claims that they are a "people-to-people solidarity movement composed of campaigns and initiatives from different parts of the world, working together to end the illegal Israeli blockade of Gaza," according to their site.

They also claim on their site that they stand against the Israeli blockade and are "governed by the principles of nonviolence and nonviolent resistance."

On their site, they have a link that sends readers to their extensive research and information on past flotillas and lawsuits against the Israeli government.

For ten years, 16 flotillas were sent to Gaza, and only eight that were sent in 2008 made it to Gaza. Israel started blocking flotilla arrivals in 2009.

In May 2010, after multiple warnings, IDF naval forces intercepted six flotillas that were on their way to Gaza. The flotilla was sponsored by the Free Gaza Movement (FDM), several European Palestinian solidarity organizations and Insani Yardim Vakfi (IHH), an Istanbul-based Islamic charity fund that has ties to Hamas.

Members on board one flotilla, the Mavi Mamara, attacked the IDF with weapons. As a result of the attack, nine flotilla members were killed and dozen wounded. Seven Israeli soldiers were also wounded during the attack. The other five flotilla ships did not engage in fighting with the IDF. Instead, they sailed to the Port of Ashdod and were all deported back to their home countries.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to the article.



