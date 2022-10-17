The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Why did the Palestinian premier visit Jenin refugee camp?

Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh’s visit aimed to send a message to the residents that the PA stands with them despite its refusal to send its security forces to clash with the IDF.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: OCTOBER 17, 2022 20:20
Mohammad Shtayyeh gestures during a Palestinian leadership meeting in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 20, 2019. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Mohammad Shtayyeh gestures during a Palestinian leadership meeting in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 20, 2019.
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh’s surprise visit to Jenin Refugee Camp on Sunday aimed to send messages to both the Palestinian public and Israel.

The official reason for the visit was to offer condolences to the families of a number of Palestinians killed by the IDF during recent armed clashes in the camp.

But the visit is seen by some Palestinians as an attempt by the PA to show that it has not turned its back on the residents of the camp, especially the families of the slain gunmen.

The camp residents have often criticized the PA and its security forces for failing to confront IDF troops when they enter the area to arrest suspected terrorists.

Shtayyeh’s visit aimed to send a message to the residents that the PA stands with them despite its refusal to send its security forces to clash with the IDF.

People carry the body of Mahmoud Samoudi, 12, who died of a wound he sustained during an Israeli raid in Jenin, during his funeral in the West Bank, October 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)People carry the body of Mahmoud Samoudi, 12, who died of a wound he sustained during an Israeli raid in Jenin, during his funeral in the West Bank, October 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

PA security forces rarely enter the camp, a hub of armed groups belonging to Fatah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas.

The visit also came amid growing criticism of the ongoing security coordination between the PA security forces and the IDF in the West Bank.

Shtayyeh’s rivals in Hamas and PIJ said the main goal of the visit was to embellish the image of the PA, noting the fiery anti-Israel speech he delivered in the presence of the gunmen.

Shtayyeh praised the “martyrs” and accused Israel of “funding its election campaign with Palestinian blood.” He added: “We know for sure that Israel does not want peace. The blood of the martyrs will not go in vain.”

The message Shtayyeh sought to send to Israel was that, contrary to its claims, the PA has not lost control of the situation in the northern West Bank, specifically Jenin and Nablus.

Another message: Don’t expect the PA to crack down on the armed groups as long as the IDF continues its security crackdown in the West Bank.

Finally, Shtayyeh’s visit to Jenin Refugee Camp may be seen in the context of the battle of succession in the PA.

In recent years, Shtayyeh has adopted a hardline approach toward Israel in a clear attempt to score points with the Palestinian public, thereby boosting his chances of succeeding PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

For Shtayyeh, his very presence in a refugee camp alongside masked gunmen and the families of “martyrs” is the best way to present himself as a suitable candidate to succeed the 87-year-old Abbas.



Tags Jenin Mahmoud Abbas West Bank mohammed shtayyeh West Bank Violence Palestinian
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
4

Violence erupts in Jerusalem in most violent night in capital in years

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli border police officers in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 12, 2022.
5

Candace Owens defends Kanye West, says tweet about Jews wasn't antisemitic

Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by