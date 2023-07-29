Nasrallah: Middle East will not rest until 'cancerous' Israel is removed

The entire Middle East will not rest until the "cancerous gland" that is Israel is removed, Hassan Nasrallah said on Saturday morning according to Hezbollah-affiliated media in Lebanon.

The leader of the Lebanese terror organization further warned that Palestinians today "believe more than ever in the resistance and on the axis of resistance." He also reaffirmed that Hezbollah "stands by the Palestinians with everything we possess."

Speaking on National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's Temple Mount visit on Tisha Be'Av, Nasrallah stated that "the enemy must hear a decisive stance from all Muslims."

Nasrallah to Netanyahu: Beware of any foolishness

During his speech, the Lebanese terror leader also warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "beware of any foolishness.

The Lebanese resistance "will not be complacent and will not abandon its responsibilities of protection or deterrence," Nasrallah said, amid tensions across Israel's northern border with Lebanon.

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaks through a screen during a religious ceremony marking Ashura (credit: AL-MANAR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

"[We] will be ready for any choice, and to face any mistake or foolishness," he said in a message to the Israeli prime minister.

"Beware of any foolishness" Hassan Nasrallah to Benjamin Netanyahu

Recent tensions on Israel's northern border with Lebanon

Earlier in July, IDF soldiers used warning shots and crowd dispersal measures to distance at least 20 Lebanese citizens who crossed around 80 meters into Israeli territory in the isolated Mount Dov enclave.

One of the people who crossed into Israeli territory was reported to be a Lebanese member of parliament.

Two weeks prior, The IDF struck sites in Lebanon after an anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon toward the village of Ghajar, which is split by the Blue Line with half in Israel and half in Lebanon.

Speaking on recent events in Ghajar, the Hezbollah secretary-general warned Israel that Lebanon will remain aggressive while "the enemy entity is still occupying parts of our land."