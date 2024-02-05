Katz to French FM: Time running out for diplomatic solution with Lebanon

Israel won’t hesitate to act military to halt Hezbollah’s attacks along its northern border so that its citizens can return to their homes, Foreign Minister Israel Katz told his visiting French counterpart Stéphane Sjournat on Monday.

"Time is running out to find a diplomatic solution in South Lebanon,” he told Sjournat, who is visiting Israel and Lebanon in an attempt to prevent an all-out war between the IDF and the Iranian proxy group Hezbollah which has entrenched itself in Lebanon’s border.

Leading international players, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, have sought to work through the Lebanese government to pressure Hezbollah to withdraw from the border in keeping with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which set out the ceasefire terms that ended the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

Foreign officials visit the region

US special envoy Amos Hochstein is visting Israel and Lebanon early this week and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron was in Lebanon on Thursday. Smoke rises during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from the Hezbollah organization on the border between Israel and Lebanon, November 11, 2023 (credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

Sjournat, who was appointed only last month, is on his first trip to the Middle East in his current position. He arrived in Israel on Sunday after visiting Egypt, where he met with the country’s Foreign Minister Shoukry.

Egypt, along with Qatar, are mediating a deal for the release of over 130 hostages held in Gaza. France had, in addition, worked on an arrangement to deliver medicine to the hostages but promised proof the drugs’ delivery was never provided to Israel. Katz asked Sjournat to press Qatar for evidence of the drug’s delivery.