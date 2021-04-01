The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
At Israel-Gaza border, the IDF works round the clock to maintain quiet

‘We have incidents almost every day; our basic mission is to allow life to stay normal’

By UDI SHAHAM  
APRIL 1, 2021 16:11
Lt.-Col. Amram Hayun watching over the Gaza Strip. (photo credit: UDI SHAHAM)
Lt.-Col. Amram Hayun watching over the Gaza Strip.
(photo credit: UDI SHAHAM)
 A glimpse at the Israel-Gaza border area shows a pleasant image. The skies are blue, and the fields, with tractors plowing along slowly, are green this time of year. Only a minor humming sound from afar disrupts the sound of birds.
“You know what is this humming sound? It is an observation device hovering over the border and keeping it safe,” Lt.-Col. Amram Hayun, the deputy OC of the Gaza Southern Regional Brigade, told The Jerusalem Post in an interview near the Gaza border.
“This might be pastorally deceiving, because while we maintain this quiet, we are acting around the clock in multiple spheres – underground, above the ground and in the air,” he said.
And indeed, the interoperability of different forces and their ability to join hands is a cornerstone of the defense doctrine in the Gaza Southern Regional Brigade, which is in charge of the daily protection of the southern part of the border with the Gaza Strip.
The most basic kind of such an activity is the joint infantry and tanks forces that are scattered along the border, and can both monitor and respond to threats within a short period of time.
“These joint forces are constantly on the move,” Hayun said. “As part of our constant evolving of the barrier [between Gaza and Israel], we constructed ramps that would keep the tanks safe on the one hand, and allow them to attack deep inside the Strip.
“These joint forces’ ability to be relevant in the area of the fence is amazing," he said. "They can reach a scene in no time.”
Another element of interoperability along the border includes highly advanced observation and monitoring systems that closely follow any suspicious moves there.
A major component in these systems is the MARS system, which amalgamates within it advanced technologies that include sensors, radars and secret intelligence abilities. On top of that, it has the ability to analyze situations and warn its operators if it detects a situation that requires attention.
According to sources, this system has the ability to learn, and rank threats in a numeric form, according to what it had learned so far and to what it understands. For instance, if it detects a suspicious movement near a border community, it knows to grant it a high number.
This ability allows commanders in the field to have greater control of the situation, understand the threats and respond quickly.
“The amount of information that is being absorbed by our system in any given time is beyond what we can understand,” Hayun said. “Our control of the area here goes down to the resolution of one cell. These systems, which are formed by a tremendous number of sensors, have the ability to intercept movements in the area and make calculations,” he added.
 
LAST MONTH it was reported that the IDF had finished constructing the concrete underground wall in the new border barrier, which is meant to prevent cross border attack-tunnels. This underground barrier also includes advanced sensors that are able to detect underground movement and activity.
But besides the underground barrier, the IDF had constructed in recent years a system of fences and walls above the ground. The most complicated among them is the “Hourglass fence,” which is a six-meter barbed wire fence.
“If someone wants to cross this barrier, he has no chance,” Hayun said. “It’s just impossible. Due to the systems we have, we have control over those who try to infiltrate when they are still on the other side."
Hayun stressed that there are constant events that require the attention of his soldiers and commanders.
“Events are happening on a daily basis. Whether it’s infiltration attempts, IEDs near the border, rockets launching, and others… Our mission here is to make sure that these people can maintain their day-to-day lives,” he said, pointing at the tractors that are working in the adjacent field.
“We want to make sure that they could work in their fields, which stretch until the very border, not even one meter before that. That is our way to preserve sovereignty,” he added.
Hayun said that maintaining a connection with the people living in the communities near the border is highly important for him – on both a professional level and a personal level.
“The security officer of this regional council is a source for knowledge for me,” he said. “When I came here, he – along with the brigade commander and the trackers’ officer – was my primary source of understanding the area.
“But it’s not only professional. The communities here are the source of my energy – I basically work for them, and I am defending them," Hayun said. "It is important for me to be close to them, know them personally and maintain a relationship based on trust." 


