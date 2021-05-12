Biden failed the rockets and riots test - analysis

The policies of the Biden administration have inadvertently contributed to the lethal round of hostilities in Israel and Gaza, analysts told The Jerusalem Post.The escalation “is a test and [President Joe Biden] has failed,” said Prof. Eytan Gilboa, an expert on US policy in the Middle East at Bar-Ilan University. Biden’s mistakes began well before the first rocket was fired.Back in February, Biden lifted the designation of the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen as a global terrorist organization. Analysts said that the president believed the move would reduce violence in Yemen and against Saudi Arabia, though it has produced the opposite result. “If you are a terrorist organization, and you don’t do anything and sanctions are lifted against you, this means you can do whatever you want,” Gilboa told the Post. “Other terrorist organizations in the Middle East, like Hamas, look at this and say, ‘This is what the US is doing? Very good. We can exploit it.’”In April, Biden announced that America would restore some $235 million in aid to the Palestinians that had been withdrawn by former President Donald Trump. About two-thirds of the money is being given to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which Trump cut off in 2018 because it ties to terrorism. “Hamas and Islamic Jihad were looking and saying to themselves that if the US restored this aid unconditionally, then we can do whatever we want,” Gilboa explained.
Finally, that same month, the US lifted sanctions on International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, also without any conditions."The ICC decided to investigate Israel for alleged war crimes in Gaza," Gilboa said. "Bensouda is supposed to leave office by June 15 and the Biden administration did not even say to her that it would lift the sanctions providing she did not investigate Israel but leave that to her successor."Amid the violence, the administration has likewise shown a lack of understanding of the situation, including falsely equating Israel with Hamas and Islamic Jihad. "We urge de-escalation on all sides," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday, failing to mention Hamas or Islamic Jihad as terrorist organizations targeting civilians. Price further stressed that "we welcome the steps the Israeli government has taken in recent days aimed at avoiding provocations, including the decision to avoid confrontations during the Jerusalem Day commemoration and the delay in the decision regarding the Sheikh Jarrah evictions." But the real estate feud in Jerusalem has little to do with the violence and mentioning it seems misplaced once rockets were raining down. Hamas and Islamic Jihad have been inciting to violence and terrorism inside Israel and the Palestinian territories, and specifically on the Temple Mount, for weeks in response to a decision by the Palestinian Authority to cancel the elections that Hamas hoped to win. Their goal is to take over the West Bank and turn it into another Gaza, Gilboa said. The US has failed to mention Hamas's ties to Iran, either."The US is strengthening terrorist organizations who are against peace," Gilboa said. Not everyone agrees. His colleague, Prof. Jonathan Rynhold, director, Argov Institute for the Study of Israel, and the Jewish People at Bar-Ilan, told the Post that "the American position is very secondary as a factor" in the escalation. He said he would not have expected the Trump administration to have done anything more other than "rhetorically been stronger in their support for Israel, and I don't think that would have had any impact on the dynamic."But America's friendship does bolster Israel in difficult times. Biden has given the vibe that he at best has "ambiguous feelings toward the current Israeli government, which might influence his overall attitude toward Israel," according to Prof. Boaz Ganor, head of the International Institute For Counter-Terrorism at the Interdisciplinary Center, Herzliya.He said that with two-thirds of the Israeli population running to bomb shelters for cover, vying to protect their children and the elderly that Israelis across the political spectrum should expect a different attitude from the American administration."This unprecedented situation is far from ending and this is the time that Biden's friendship is being checked," Gilboa said. "The American administration's attitude for the time being is quite disappointing."